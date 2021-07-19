MLB report

CHICAGO — Rookie Gavin Sheets hit a game-ending three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh, giving the Chicago White Sox a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Twins in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Minnesota won the opener 3-2 in eight innings, but the White Sox avoided a sweep when Sheets turned on a 3-1 fastball from Twins ace José Berrios and drove it deep to right for his fifth home run. Berrios (7-4) entered the seventh having allowed only two hits — solo shots by José Abreu and Yoán Moncada — before Brian Goodwin led off with a single and Berrios hit Andrew Vaughn with a pitch.

A wild pitch moved the runners up, then Sheets connected to win the game for Chicago.

Aaron Bummer (2-4) pitched a scoreless seventh for the White Sox.

Mitch Garver homered in his first two at-bats of the nightcap after returning from a serious groin injury.

Garver, activated from the 10-day injured list between games, hit a solo shot off Reynaldo Lopez in the second. He followed with a longer solo homer to right-center off Matt Foster in the fourth for his 10th homer. The 30-year-old catcher hadn't played since June 1, when he was struck by Trey Mancini's foul tip in Baltimore and needed surgery.