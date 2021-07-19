MLB report

CHICAGO — Rookie Gavin Sheets hit a game-ending three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh, giving the Chicago White Sox a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Twins in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.
Minnesota won the opener 3-2 in eight innings, but the White Sox avoided a sweep when Sheets turned on a 3-1 fastball from Twins ace José Berrios and drove it deep to right for his fifth home run. Berrios (7-4) entered the seventh having allowed only two hits — solo shots by José Abreu and Yoán Moncada — before Brian Goodwin led off with a single and Berrios hit Andrew Vaughn with a pitch.
A wild pitch moved the runners up, then Sheets connected to win the game for Chicago.
Aaron Bummer (2-4) pitched a scoreless seventh for the White Sox.
Mitch Garver homered in his first two at-bats of the nightcap after returning from a serious groin injury.
Garver, activated from the 10-day injured list between games, hit a solo shot off Reynaldo Lopez in the second. He followed with a longer solo homer to right-center off Matt Foster in the fourth for his 10th homer. The 30-year-old catcher hadn't played since June 1, when he was struck by Trey Mancini's foul tip in Baltimore and needed surgery.
Berrios struck out eight and walked one. Lopez allowed two runs on two hits in three innings in his first start this season.
The White Sox have won eight of 10.
In the first game, Nelson Cruz hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth after tying the game with a solo homer in the sixth. Jorge Polanco added an RBI single in the eighth as Minnesota ended a three-game losing streak.
Tyler Duffey (2-2) pitched a scoreless seventh, working around two walks, for the win.
Tim Anderson homered for the third straight game and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 16 before sitting out the second game. Anderson was Chicago’s automatic runner in the eighth and scored on José Abreu’s double, but Hansel Robles held on for his 10th save in 12 chances.
Lance Lynn allowed one run on five hits in seven innings in a no-decision, lowering his AL-leading ERA to 1.94.
Cardinals 8, Cubs 3: Dylan Carlson homered and drove in four runs and Jake Woodford pitched 5.2 strong innings in his first start of the season.
Woodford (2-1), who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis prior to the game, struck out six and didn’t allow a walk. Woodford pitched out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fifth by getting Ian Happ to ground into a double play, which scored Patrick Wisdom for the only run he allowed.
John Gant pitched the final 2 1/3 innings of relief as the Cardinals ran their winning streak to three games.
It was the second career start and first decision in that role for Woodford, who made his 30th career appearance. The 24-year-old right-hander, who had made 17 appearances in relief this season, was sent down to Memphis on June 28 to build up to be a starter.
Nationals 18, Marlins 1: Jon Lester pitched seven scoreless innings and homered, Juan Soto hit a pair of home runs and Washington routed Miami.
Lester (3-4) turned in his longest outing of the season, allowing six hits while striking out seven without a walk. Lester hit his fourth career homer and added a single for his fourth career multi-hit game.