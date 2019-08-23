ST. LOUIS — Jack Flaherty pitched six scoreless innings, Marcell Ozuna homered and drove in three runs, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 8-3 on Friday night.
The Cardinals moved back into first place in the NL Central, one-half game ahead of the Chicago Cubs, who lost to Washington earlier Friday. The Cardinals have won five of six and 11 of 14.
The Rockies lost for the fourth time in five games and fell to 18-37 since June 21.
Flaherty (8-6) allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked one. He has allowed one earned run in his past 34 innings and has won four straight decisions. He hasn't lost since July 7, when he allowed just two hits at San Francisco but St. Louis fell 1-0.
Peter Lambert (2-4) lasted 4 1/3 and gave up six hits and four runs (two earned).
Ozuna's 24th homer of the season over the Colorado bullpen in left field gave St. Louis a 2-0 lead in the first. He also doubled in Paul Goldschmidt in the sixth and later scored on a single from Paul DeJong.
Nationals 9, Cubs 3: Aníbal Sánchez wanted to help his weary teammates with a strong performance on the mound.
The solid afternoon at the plate was an unexpected bonus.
Sánchez pitched one-hit ball into the ninth inning and helped himself with two perfectly placed bunts, leading Washington past Chicago.
"I'm not a good hitter, but if I can do something for the team on the home plate, it's good," Sánchez said.
Washington had a short turnaround with an early start after its 7-1 victory at Pittsburgh on Thursday night. The Nationals didn't arrive in Chicago until early Friday morning, but their loaded lineup looked as if it got more than enough rest.
Juan Soto and Adam Eaton homered as Washington improved to 13-4 in its past 17 games, putting pressure on NL East-leading Atlanta and strengthening its position atop the wild-card standings. It has outscored its opponents 129-66 since Aug. 5.
Chicago had won five in a row, but it was unable to overcome a shaky start by Jon Lester (10-9) and another rough performance at the plate. The Cubs finished with three hits, including two in their three-run ninth, a day after they had two in a 1-0 victory over San Francisco.
Sánchez (8-6), who flew into Chicago ahead of time on Thursday, allowed one earned run while improving to 8-0 with a 3.13 ERA in his past 16 starts. Matt Grace got the last two outs.
White Sox 8, Rangers 3: Dylan Cease settled down after a tough start, Yoán Moncada hit a two-run homer for the second straight night and the White Sox beat Texas.
Adam Engel added two RBIs as Chicago won for the fourth time in five games. Tim Anderson and Leury García each had two hits and drove in a run.
Cease (3-6) gave up three-run shot to Willie Calhoun in the first, but the 23-year-old right-hander set a career high with nine strikeouts in six innings. He allowed four hits and walked one in his ninth start since being recalled from Triple-A on July 3.
Evan Marshall, Aaron Bummer and Alex Colomé combined for three hitless innings in relief of Cease.
Cease struck out the side in the first, but also gave up Calhoun's 14th homer, a deep drive to right on a 2-1 pitch. The rookie has allowed at least one homer in each of his nine starts.
Marlins 19, Phillies 11: Starlin Castro homered twice and drove in five runs, and the Miami Marlins spotted the Philadelphia Phillies a seven-run lead before rallying to win their highest-scoring game at Marlins Park.
Isan Díaz hit a three-run homer, Harold Ramirez and Neil Walker each had three hits and drove in two, and John Berti also went deep for the Marlins.
