MLB report

WASHINGTON — Former Quad Cities River Bandit Teoscar Hernández hit two of Toronto’s four solo homers off Aníbal Sánchez to account for all the Blue Jays’ scoring in a 4-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

Rowdy Tellez and Danny Jansen also went deep for the Blue Jays, who were without two key players. Closer Ken Giles went on the injured list Monday, and shortstop Bo Bichette was scratched from the lineup about 15 minutes before the first pitch with a tight left hamstring.

Manager Charlie Montoyo's team already had to deal with the inconvenience of not being allowed to host any 2020 games in Toronto. Indeed, the Blue Jays’ first two “home” games of this pandemic-altered season will be played in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday while they wait for Buffalo’s minor league park to be prepped for them.

Toronto improved to 2-2 and dropped the World Series champions to 1-3 by going deep — over and over again.

Rays 14, Braves 5: Hunter Renfroe homered twice and Tampa Bay pitchers set a team nine-inning record with 19 strikeouts.