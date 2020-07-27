MLB report

WASHINGTON — Former Quad Cities River Bandit Teoscar Hernández hit two of Toronto’s four solo homers off Aníbal Sánchez to account for all the Blue Jays’ scoring in a 4-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Monday night.
Rowdy Tellez and Danny Jansen also went deep for the Blue Jays, who were without two key players. Closer Ken Giles went on the injured list Monday, and shortstop Bo Bichette was scratched from the lineup about 15 minutes before the first pitch with a tight left hamstring.
Manager Charlie Montoyo's team already had to deal with the inconvenience of not being allowed to host any 2020 games in Toronto. Indeed, the Blue Jays’ first two “home” games of this pandemic-altered season will be played in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday while they wait for Buffalo’s minor league park to be prepped for them.
Toronto improved to 2-2 and dropped the World Series champions to 1-3 by going deep — over and over again.
Rays 14, Braves 5: Hunter Renfroe homered twice and Tampa Bay pitchers set a team nine-inning record with 19 strikeouts.
Tyler Glasnow struck out nine and allowed one hit over four innings in his first start after missing part of summer camp with the Rays after testing positive for the coronavirus. Diego Castillo (1-0) struck out two in a 10-pitch fifth and Jalen Beeks fanned seven over his three innings.
Jose Martinez and Yoshi Tsutsugo drew consecutive one-out walks from Mike Foltynewicz (0-1) to start an eight-run fourth inning that gave Tampa Bay a 9-1 lead. Renfroe then hit a towering homer to deep left center and Joey Wendle homered on the next pitch.
Padres 6, D-backs 2: Fernando Tatis Jr. raced around the bases on a three-run triple that highlighted a five-run rally and Trent Grisham hit his first home run for San Diego.
The Padres, who feel they’re built for success in this pandemic-shortened 60-game season, outscored the Diamondbacks 21-9 in taking three of the first four games of the season.
San Diego hasn’t been to the playoffs since winning consecutive NL West titles in 2005-06. It hasn’t had a winning season since 2010.
A’s 3, Angels 0: Mark Canha homered for the first time this season, Chris Bassitt escaped a big jam and Oakland beat Los Angeles.
Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons appeared to roll his left ankle when he ran out an infield single in the ninth and landed hard on the bag. He rolled onto the grass clearly in discomfort before exiting for a pinch runner. Manager Joe Maddon didn't have an immediate update afterward.
“I’ve just got to wait, we’ve got to see the doc, then I’ll get a report back from the medical staff,” Maddon said. “I don't know enough yet.”
