MLB report

WASHINGTON — Kyle Schwarber homered twice, becoming the first player in major league history to hit 15 home runs in a 17-day span, and the Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets 8-4 on Monday night.

Schwarber socked a 1-0 fastball from Jared Eickhoff an estimated 439 feet into the upper deck in right field in the first inning. It was his sixth leadoff homer this season, and Trea Turner followed with a 435-foot bomb to left to make it 2-0.

Schwarber took Eickhoff (0-1) deep again in the fifth inning, his 24th of the year.

The Nationals have won 12 of 15 to return to .500 — their only winning record this year was after their season opener — and move within three games of the first-place Mets in the NL East. Schwarber has powered the team's surge, setting a franchise record for home runs in any month with his 15 homers in June.

Ryan Zimmerman had a pinch-hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning for the Nationals after New York had cut the lead to 5-4. Gerardo Parra also homered for Washington, his first since rejoining the team on June 20.

Schwarber’s 11 homers in his last nine games is tied for the most in any nine-game span since 1901. Frank Howard did it in 1968 for the Washington Senators.