MLB report

WASHINGTON — Kyle Schwarber homered twice, becoming the first player in major league history to hit 15 home runs in a 17-day span, and the Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets 8-4 on Monday night.
Schwarber socked a 1-0 fastball from Jared Eickhoff an estimated 439 feet into the upper deck in right field in the first inning. It was his sixth leadoff homer this season, and Trea Turner followed with a 435-foot bomb to left to make it 2-0.
Schwarber took Eickhoff (0-1) deep again in the fifth inning, his 24th of the year.
The Nationals have won 12 of 15 to return to .500 — their only winning record this year was after their season opener — and move within three games of the first-place Mets in the NL East. Schwarber has powered the team's surge, setting a franchise record for home runs in any month with his 15 homers in June.
Ryan Zimmerman had a pinch-hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning for the Nationals after New York had cut the lead to 5-4. Gerardo Parra also homered for Washington, his first since rejoining the team on June 20.
Schwarber’s 11 homers in his last nine games is tied for the most in any nine-game span since 1901. Frank Howard did it in 1968 for the Washington Senators.
His tear began when he was moved to the leadoff spot. Jose Altuve shares the major league lead in leadoff homers, but his six have come in 66 games at the top of the order. Schwarber has batted leadoff 17 times.
Schwarber has five multi-homer games this season, all in June, and three against the Mets. He has 13 in his career.
Rockies 2, Pirates 0: Kyle Freeland pitched five scoreless innings before leaving with an apparent leg injury suffered while running the bases, Elías Díaz homered and Colorado beat Pittsburgh.
Angels 5, Yankees 3: Shohei Ohtani pounded his hardest-hit home run of the season, José Suarez pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run relief after Dylan Bundy threw up on the mound because of heat exhaustion and the Los Angeles Angels beat the troubled Yankees. The home run was the major league-leading 26th for Ohtani, who is slated to pitch Wednesday night. He tied Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead, one ahead of San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr.
Red Sox 6, Royals 5: Hunter Renfroe homered twice, the second a 434-foot solo shot over the Green Monster, to break a sixth-inning tie and help the Red Sox rally from a four-run deficit.
Indians 13, Tigers 5: José Ramírez homered and drove in five runs, Austin Hedges had a two-run shot and Cleveland bounced back from losing outfielder Josh Naylor to a grisly injury a day earlier by blasting Detroit.
Reds 12, Phillies 4: Nick Castellano hit a grand slam in the seventh inning and drove in a career-high seven runs, helping Cincinnati beat Philadelphia.