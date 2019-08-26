MILWAUKEE — Marcell Ozuna's bases-loaded double keyed a six-run second inning and surging St. Louis pounded out a 12-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.
The Cardinals, who have won five straight, jumped on starter Gio Gonzalez (2-2) for eight runs in the first two innings en route to their 14th victory in 17 games.
Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong each homered and drove in three runs for St. Louis, which moved to a season-high 14 games above .500. The Cardinals extended their lead in the N.L. Central to three games over idle Chicago. The third-place Brewers dropped 5½ back.
Despite being staked to a 9-1 lead, starter Adam Wainwright lasted just 3 2-3 innings, throwing 90 pitches. He allowed two runs on six hits with three walks.
John Gant (9-0) relieved Wainwright and struck out three in 2 1/3 hitless innings for the victory.
Molina's bases-loaded single with two outs in the first put the Cardinals up 2-0.
Molina's fifth homer, a solo shot in the fourth, made it 9-1. DeJong added a two-run homer, his 24th, in the sixth and a sacrifice fly in the eighth.
The Cardinals manufactured a run to open the decisive second when Harrison Bader reached on an infield single, advanced on a sacrifice and took third on an errant pickoff throw by Gonzalez.
Dexter Fowler singled in Bader to make it 3-0. Tommy Edman singled and Paul Goldschmidt walked. Ozuna cleared the bases with a double down the right-field line.
Reds 6, Marlins 3: Sonny Gray pitched into the seventh inning, Freddy Galvis drove in four runs and Cincinnati beat Miami.
Gray (10-6) walked five, but limited Miami to two runs and four hits. The right-hander improved to 4-0 in August, allowing three runs in five starts.
Galvis had three hits and Eugenio Suárez hit his 36th homer for the Reds, who snapped a three-game losing streak.
Gray retired 12 consecutive batters after he allowed Neil Walker's two-run homer in the third. He was pulled after he walked Isan Díaz and allowed Jorge Alfaro's broken-bat single in the seventh.
Rockies 3, Braves 1: Ryan McMahon hit a two-run homer in the ninth to lift Colorado to victory, ending the Rockies' four-game losing streak.
McMahon hit a 1-1 fastball from Jerry Blevins just over the scoreboard in right field for the second game-ending homer of his career.
"He's kind of a funky lefty, has a little crossfire and he went two fastballs to me early, which I thought was kind of weird," said McMahon, who has 18 homers this season. "I felt like it was a little too predictable for it to be a curveball next pitch. I was looking for something over the plate and put a good swing at it."
Nolan Arenado started the inning with a walk off Anthony Swarzak (1-2) and Blevins fanned Daniel Murphy before McMahon's homer.
