MLB report

CHICAGO — Rafael Ortega hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs ended their longest home losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.
Pinch-hitter Jason Heyward started the ninth with a single, and Ortega came up an out later and hit the game's only homer to right as the Cubs scored five runs in the final two innings to snap a 13-game losing streak at Wrigley Field, the longest in franchise history.
Reliever David Bard (7-9) allowed the game-winner after a walk-filled eighth inning helped the Cubs to get closer.
Rockies reliever Jhoulys Chacin walked the bases loaded on 12 straight pitches to start the eighth and Michael Hermosillo doubled to cap a three-run rally that tied the game at 4-all.
Sam Hilliard singled home a pair to cap a three-run first for the Rockies, who later got a sacrifice fly from Connor Joe. C.J. Cron had three hits for Colorado, which dropped its second straight after a five-game winning streak.
Manuel Rodriguez (2-2) earned the victory after pitching the ninth for Chicago.
The Cubs also loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth, but Antonio Senzatela gave up just a run after getting David Bote to ground into a double play. Hermosillo’s pop-up ended the inning.
Blue Jays 2, White Sox 1: Pinch-runner Breyvic Valera scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning.
Valera ran for Reese McGuire after the Blue Jays catcher singled off Craig Kimbrel (2-4) to begin the inning. Valera took second on a wild third strike to Bo Bichette, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored when Kimbrel uncorked another wild pitch, this time to Teoscar Hernández.
“That was huge against one of the best closers in baseball,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said.
Tim Mayza (3-1) pitched a perfect eighth inning to earn the win, and Jordan Romano finished for his 12th save in 13 chances.
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson sat for the third straight game because of soreness in his legs. Anderson could return Tuesday, manager Tony LaRussa said.
Toronto spoiled a strong outing by Chicago’s Lance Lynn and handed the White Sox their fourth loss in five games.
Yankees 5, Braves 1: Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in three runs to carry the Yankees to their 10th straight victory, cooling off streaking Atlanta. The Yankees snapped first-place Atlanta's own nine-game winning streak in the first regular-season matchup in almost 120 years between teams that had won at least nine in a row.