MLB report

CINCINNATI — Jon Lester allowed one hit while pitching into the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt homered and the St. Louis Cardinals inched closer to the slumping Cincinnati Reds in the NL wild-card race with a 3-1 win Monday night.
The Cardinals closed within 2 1/2 games of Cincinnati for the second wild-card spot. San Diego is in between them.
The Reds have scored one run in each of their last three games, all losses.
Lester (5-6), in his sixth start for St. Louis since being acquired from Washington on July 30, retired 16 consecutive batters after giving up his only hit, Kyle Farmer’s second-inning leadoff home run.
The veteran left-hander walked two and struck out five in 6 1/3 innings, earning his fourth straight win after losing his first two starts with the Cardinals.
T.J. McFarland allowed a hit in 1 1/3 innings and Luis Garcia got the last out of the eighth before Giovanny Gallegos pitched the ninth for his third save.
The Cardinals needed just two batters to grab a 2-0 lead. Luis Castillo (7-14) walked Tommy Edman, the reigning NL Player of the Week, to lead off the game. Goldschmidt followed with an opposite-field homer to right, his 22nd of the season and 11th in 41 career games at Great American Ball Park.
St. Louis added a run in the sixth when Dylan Carlson doubled and later scored on Tyler O’Neill’s dribbler up the third base line.
Twins 3, Tigers 2: Bailey Ober pitched six solid innings and Josh Donaldson's two-run homer helped Minnesota beat Detroit.
It was Ober's first win since July 5, but the rookie right-hander has gone 1-1 with a 2.81 ERA in his last eight starts. More importantly, at least in his mind, he has struck out 40 batters while walking only six.
Blue Jays 7, Orioles 3: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two homers and raised his season total to 38, and Robbie Ray pitched seven innings for his first win in six starts.
Guerrero hit a solo home run off right-hander Chris Ellis in the fourth inning and a three-run blast off righty Marcos Diplán in the seventh. It was the seventh multi-homer game of Guerrero’s career and his fifth this season.
Rays 6, Red Sox 1: Wander Franco extended his on-base streak 30 games with a two-run single, fellow rookie Luis Patiño pitched neatly into the sixth inning and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays won their eighth in a row.
Phillies 7, Nationals 4: Bryce Harper homered in the first inning and Philadelphia stretched its winning streak to four games. Brad Miller also went deep and Ronald Torreyes added a bases-loaded triple for Philadelphia, which improved to 7-1 at Nationals Park this season.
Rangers 4, Rockies 3: A.J. Alexy won his major league debut pitching one-hit ball through five shutout innings while DJ Peters, Leody Taveras and Nick Solak homered in consecutive innings for Texas.