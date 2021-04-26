MLB report

ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves woke up offensively after a grim doubleheader, overcoming a grand slam by Kris Bryant to beat the Chicago Cubs 8-7 Monday night.
The Braves were coming off two shutout losses to Arizona the previous afternoon — managing just a single hit over 14 innings. Madison Bumgarner held Atlanta without a hit in his seven-inning victory, though it did not qualify as an official no-hitter.
Eager to make up for that embarrassing performance, the Braves pounded Zach Davies for four runs and five hits in the very first inning. Travis d'Arnaud's two-run single was the biggest blow.
The Cubs tied it on Bryant's sixth career grand slam, a shot off Charlie Morton (2-1) that landed in the Chicago bullpen with two outs in the third.
But Freeman broke a 5-all tie with a mammoth, two-out shot of his own, driving one deep into the right-field seats against Brandon Workman (0-2).
The right-hander's knees buckled when the reigning NL MVP made contact, while right fielder Jason Heyward barely moved as the ball sailed over his head.
Willson Contreras hit a two-run homer off Tyler Matzek in the seventh, but three Braves relievers combined to preserve the win. Will Smith worked around a walk in the ninth for his fifth save.
Phillies 2, Cardinals 1: Zack Wheeler took a one-hit shutout into the ninth inning and Rhys Hoskins homered twice as Philadelphia beat St. Louis.
Hoskins' seventh career multi-homer game and second this season helped the Phillies improve to 3-1 against St. Louis.
Wheeler (2-2) struck out nine and edged Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright in a classic pitchers' duel that took just 2 hours, 22 minutes.
Wheeler retired his first 14 batters until Paul DeJong’s opposite-field single to right ended the streak in the fifth.
Indians 5, Twins 3: Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning off Alex Colomé, giving Cleveland the victory.
Athletics 2, Rays 1: Sean Murphy homered, Sean Manaea got some key defensive help and Oakland bounced back a day after its 13-game winning streak ended.
Orioles 4, Yankees 2: Cedric Mullins hit two home runs and a double and Matt Harvey pitched six impressive innings for Baltimore. Baltimore moved one game ahead of the last-place Yankees in the AL East.
Royals 3, Tigers 2: Jarrod Dyson doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and the Royals bullpen preserved another lead, holding off Detroit to complete a four-game sweep on the road for the first time since 1999.