MLB report

CHICAGO — Joc Pederson, Ian Happ and Eric Sogard each drove in two runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-2 on Saturday for their season-high sixth consecutive victory.
Rafael Ortega homered and Kris Bryant had a run-scoring single, helping the Cubs improve to 18-7 this month. It's the most wins for the team in May since it went 18-10 in 2016.
Cincinnati right-hander Luis Castillo (1-8) pitched five-plus innings of four-run ball in his seventh straight loss. Castillo, who started on opening day, became the first pitcher to drop seven consecutive decisions or starts for the Reds since Homer Bailey lost seven straight starts in 2018.
The game was tied at 2 before Chicago pushed across four runs in the sixth, helped by four walks. Sogard reached on a bases-loaded walk against Amir Garrett before Pederson's two-run single lifted the Cubs to a 5-2 lead. Bryant added an RBI single, extending his hitting streak to 11 games.
Ortega went deep in the seventh, reaching the basket in right on a windy, cool day at Wrigley Field. It was Ortega's first homer since Sept. 29, 2019, for Atlanta.
Nick Castellanos doubled in the eighth, extending his hitting streak to 15 games, but Cincinnati finished with just five hits in its third loss in four games. It dropped to 10-15 in May.
The 13-hit attack for the Cubs helped the team overcome another injury. David Bote departed with a left shoulder injury after he got hurt on a slide into second in the fourth. He was helped off, and the team said he is undergoing further evaluation.
White Sox sweep Orioles: Billy Hamilton hit a solo home run, Jose Abreu had a two-run homer, and Lance Lynn pitched five scoreless innings to help Chicago complete a doubleheader sweep of Baltimore with a 3-1 victory.
In the opener, Jake Lamb and Yoán Moncada homered, with Abreu driving in three runs in a 7-4 win.
Chicago has won five of its last six games after getting swept by the New York Yankees last weekend.
Even with major injuries to Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert the White Sox are a season-high 11 games over .500. They have received major contributions from reserves such as Hamilton and Lamb during this stretch.
“I think you’re seeing we have a deep roster," said Chicago starter Lance Lynn, who won the second game. "Even though we have some guys that are injured and are going to be big for us when we are able to get them back and get them in there every day, we are seeing guys that are true professionals that work every day and are ready to go whenever their name is called and they are ready to perform.”
Meanwhile, the Orioles have lost 12 consecutive games for their longest losing streak since dropping 13 in a row from Sept. 17-30, 2009.
Brewers 4, Nationals 1: Freddy Peralta pitched his first complete game in the majors, going all seven innings and leading Milwaukee to victory in the first game of a doubleheader.