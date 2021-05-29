MLB report

The 13-hit attack for the Cubs helped the team overcome another injury. David Bote departed with a left shoulder injury after he got hurt on a slide into second in the fourth. He was helped off, and the team said he is undergoing further evaluation.

White Sox sweep Orioles: Billy Hamilton hit a solo home run, Jose Abreu had a two-run homer, and Lance Lynn pitched five scoreless innings to help Chicago complete a doubleheader sweep of Baltimore with a 3-1 victory.

In the opener, Jake Lamb and Yoán Moncada homered, with Abreu driving in three runs in a 7-4 win.

Chicago has won five of its last six games after getting swept by the New York Yankees last weekend.

Even with major injuries to Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert the White Sox are a season-high 11 games over .500. They have received major contributions from reserves such as Hamilton and Lamb during this stretch.