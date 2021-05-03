MLB report

ST. LOUIS — Nolan Arenado blasted a game=tying three-run home run in the third inning and the St. Louis bullpen was almost flawless as the Cardinals handed the New York Mets a 6-5 loss Monday night at Busch Stadium.
The Cardinals trailed 5-2 with two outs in the bottom of the third before Arenado connected for his fifth homer of the season off Joe Lucchesi to tie the score at 5-5.
After Paul DeJong doubled, Tyler O’Neill doubled him in for what turned out to be the winning run of the game.
The St. Louis bullpen took over from there, working 3 1/3 hitless innings in relief of winning pitcher Adam Wainwright.
Closer Alex Reyes walked Francisco Lindor and Pete Alfonso in the ninth before retiring Dominic Smith on a fly ball to left to finish the game. It was Reyes’ eighth save of the season.
Harrison Bader also homered for the Cardinals, hitting a solo shot in the second inning.
Cubs postponed: The game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs scheduled for Monday night was postponed because the forecast called for inclement weather.
The teams will play a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. The first game is set for 1:20 p.m. and the nightcap will begin at 6:40 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.
The Cubs activated Joc Pederson from the 10-day injured list on Monday, giving the slugger a chance to face his former team. Pederson had been sidelined by left wrist tendinitis. He is batting just .137 with a homer and four RBIs with his new team.
Phillies 4, Brewers 3: Vince Velasquez threw six sharp innings, J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer and Philadelphia beat Milwaukee.
Velasquez (1-0), who pitched for the Quad Cities River Bandits for much of the 2013 season, allowed one run and four hits, striking out six in his longest outing this season. Hector Neris struck out Lorenzo Cain with the bases loaded in the ninth to preserve the win.
Cain blasted a solo homer onto the concourse behind the left-center field stands to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead in the first in his first at-bat off the injury list.
Twins 6, Rangers 5: Kenta Maeda steered himself back on track by keeping Texas scoreless into the sixth inning, and Minnesota won the opener of a four-game series.
Maeda (2-2) had a season-high eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings, allowing only two singles and two walks in what was by far the best of his six starts this season.
Jorge Polanco had an RBI triple and an RBI double, and rookie Alex Kirilloff kept up his torrid start with two doubles for the Twins.