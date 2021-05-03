MLB report

The Cubs activated Joc Pederson from the 10-day injured list on Monday, giving the slugger a chance to face his former team. Pederson had been sidelined by left wrist tendinitis. He is batting just .137 with a homer and four RBIs with his new team.

Phillies 4, Brewers 3: Vince Velasquez threw six sharp innings, J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer and Philadelphia beat Milwaukee.

Velasquez (1-0), who pitched for the Quad Cities River Bandits for much of the 2013 season, allowed one run and four hits, striking out six in his longest outing this season. Hector Neris struck out Lorenzo Cain with the bases loaded in the ninth to preserve the win.

Cain blasted a solo homer onto the concourse behind the left-center field stands to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead in the first in his first at-bat off the injury list.

Twins 6, Rangers 5: Kenta Maeda steered himself back on track by keeping Texas scoreless into the sixth inning, and Minnesota won the opener of a four-game series.

Maeda (2-2) had a season-high eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings, allowing only two singles and two walks in what was by far the best of his six starts this season.

Jorge Polanco had an RBI triple and an RBI double, and rookie Alex Kirilloff kept up his torrid start with two doubles for the Twins.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0