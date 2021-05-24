MLB report

Lynn (5-1), who debuted with St. Louis and relieved in the Game 7 World Series win that closed La Russa' time with the Cardinals in 2011, pitched hitless ball until Paul Goldschmidt’s RBI single in the sixth.

Lynn allowed three hits while striking out four with three walks in seven innings. Michael Kopech worked the last two innings, fanning three.

Vaughn connected off Kwang Hyun Kim (1-2) to score Yermín Mercedes for a 2-1 lead in the sixth. Tim Anderson added a two-run double off reliever Daniel Ponce de Leon later in the inning.

Mercedes had a sacrifice fly off Kodi Whitley in the seventh.

Brewers 5, Padres 3: Brewers closer Josh Hader stopped San Diego's rally in the ninth inning and the Padres' nine-game winning streak ended.

Fresh off sweeping a nine-game homestand, the Padres trailed 5-0 going into the ninth.

Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer off Angel Perdomo in the ninth. Hader relieved with a runner on first and no outs, and gave up Eric Hosmer's RBI double with one out and then a walk.

Hader settled down to retire Austin Nola on a popup and Ha-Seong Kim on a lineout for his 11th save of the season.