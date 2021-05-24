MLB report

CHICAGO — White Sox manager Tony La Russa wound up a winner in his first game against the team that ensured his Hall of Fame induction as Chicago beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 Monday night behind Lance Lynn's arm and Andrew Vaughn's bat.
The victory ended a three-game skid for the AL Central leaders, who were swept by the New York Yankees after winning 10 of 13. The NL Central-leading Cardinals dropped their second straight.
Lynn (5-1) held the Cardinals hitless for 5 1/3 innings. Vaughn hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth.
After winning a World Series in Oakland, La Russa guided the Cardinals to two World Series championships, three pennants and nine postseason appearances from 1996-2011. He left the team as its all-time leader in wins and games managed.
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, infielder Matt Carpenter and pitcher Adam Wainwright were members of the last St. Louis team that played for La Russa. Current St. Louis manager Mike Shildt is close to La Russa.
“It’s uncomfortable, it’s distracting and you just try to tune it out, but I know it’s a different series," the 76-year-old La Russa said shortly before the three-game set began.
La Russa sent coach Shelley Duncan to meet Shildt for the pregame lineup exchange at home plate.
Lynn (5-1), who debuted with St. Louis and relieved in the Game 7 World Series win that closed La Russa' time with the Cardinals in 2011, pitched hitless ball until Paul Goldschmidt’s RBI single in the sixth.
Lynn allowed three hits while striking out four with three walks in seven innings. Michael Kopech worked the last two innings, fanning three.
Vaughn connected off Kwang Hyun Kim (1-2) to score Yermín Mercedes for a 2-1 lead in the sixth. Tim Anderson added a two-run double off reliever Daniel Ponce de Leon later in the inning.
Mercedes had a sacrifice fly off Kodi Whitley in the seventh.
Brewers 5, Padres 3: Brewers closer Josh Hader stopped San Diego's rally in the ninth inning and the Padres' nine-game winning streak ended.
Fresh off sweeping a nine-game homestand, the Padres trailed 5-0 going into the ninth.
Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer off Angel Perdomo in the ninth. Hader relieved with a runner on first and no outs, and gave up Eric Hosmer's RBI double with one out and then a walk.
Hader settled down to retire Austin Nola on a popup and Ha-Seong Kim on a lineout for his 11th save of the season.
Rockies 3, Mets 2: Austin Gomber pitched two-hit ball through eight innings, Ryan McMahon and Elias Díaz hit second-inning home runs off David Peterson and Colorado beat the banged-up New York Mets for just their third win in 20 road games this year.