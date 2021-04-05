MLB report

MIAMI — Yadier Molina hit a bases-loaded double during a three-run first inning, Daniel Ponce de Leon and the St. Louis bullpen protected the lead, and the Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 4-1 Monday night.
Molina drove in two runs with his 382nd double, moving past Johnny Bench for eighth place on the career list among catchers.
Ponce de Leon (1-0) allowed one run and three hits in five innings. The right-hander struck out three, walked one and hit Starling Marte twice.
St. Louis got a perfect sixth from Jordan Hicks and two scoreless innings from Giovanni Gallegos. Alex Reyes closed it with a scoreless ninth for his first save.
The performance by Cardinals pitchers helped overcome a difficult weekend in Cincinnati, where they allowed 27 runs in losing two of three games.
Cubs 5, Brewers 3: Willson Contreras, Javier Báez and David Bote homered during a four-run fourth inning to lift Chicago to victory.
Trevor Williams pitched perfectly until Omar Narváez's leadoff single in the sixth — Narváez also broke up a no-hit bid in the eighth inning Saturday against Minnesota. Narváez added a three-run homer in the seventh.
Williams (1-0) was making his Cubs debut after five seasons with Pittsburgh. He pitched into the seventh, allowing two runs, two hits and two walks while striking out six.
Alec Mills, who no-hit Milwaukee as a starter last September, pitched the ninth for his first save.
Twins 15, Tigers 6: Nelson Cruz hit a grand slam after a near miss and added a solo homer and a double, and Matt Shoemaker held Detroit hitless into the fifth inning.
Cruz came up with the bases loaded in the second and the Twins already up 2-0. He sent a drive down the line in right field that went foul — but was close enough for a replay review. That call was upheld, but then Cruz hit the very next pitch over the fence in left.
Blue Jays 6, Rangers 2: Steven Matz struck out nine in his Toronto debut, Marcus Semien and Cavan Biggio hit back-to-back homers and the Blue Jays in the home opener for the Texas Rangers on Monday before the largest MLB crowd since the pandemic.
The Rangers announced a sellout crowd of 38,283 for their 50th home opener in Texas, the second in the $1.2 billion retractable-roof stadium that has a listed capacity of 40,518. They played all 30 home games in the stadium's debut season without fans last summer.
Royals 3, Indians 0: Danny Duffy pitched six innings of two-hit ball to beat a longtime nemesis and Whit Merrifield drove in all of Kansas City's runs with a homer and sacrifice fly.