MLB report

Alec Mills, who no-hit Milwaukee as a starter last September, pitched the ninth for his first save.

Twins 15, Tigers 6: Nelson Cruz hit a grand slam after a near miss and added a solo homer and a double, and Matt Shoemaker held Detroit hitless into the fifth inning.

Cruz came up with the bases loaded in the second and the Twins already up 2-0. He sent a drive down the line in right field that went foul — but was close enough for a replay review. That call was upheld, but then Cruz hit the very next pitch over the fence in left.

Blue Jays 6, Rangers 2: Steven Matz struck out nine in his Toronto debut, Marcus Semien and Cavan Biggio hit back-to-back homers and the Blue Jays in the home opener for the Texas Rangers on Monday before the largest MLB crowd since the pandemic.

The Rangers announced a sellout crowd of 38,283 for their 50th home opener in Texas, the second in the $1.2 billion retractable-roof stadium that has a listed capacity of 40,518. They played all 30 home games in the stadium's debut season without fans last summer.

Royals 3, Indians 0: Danny Duffy pitched six innings of two-hit ball to beat a longtime nemesis and Whit Merrifield drove in all of Kansas City's runs with a homer and sacrifice fly.

