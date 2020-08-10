MLB report

DETROIT — JaCoby Jones hit an inside-the-park home run in the seventh inning and the Detroit Tigers breezed to their fourth straight victory, 5-1 over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.
Niko Goodrum homered and had four hits for the Tigers, who handed Chicago its fifth loss in six games. It wasn't all good news for Detroit, though. First baseman C.J. Cron exited with a left knee injury in the fourth.
White Sox slugger Jose Abreu came up limping after grounding out in the eighth and left the game as well.
The Tigers improved to 9-5 on the year after losing 114 games in 2019.
Detroit was up 3-1 in the seventh when center fielder Adam Engel went for a lunging catch on a sinking liner by Jones. Engel missed, and it's a long way out to the wall in center field at Comerica Park. Jones circled the bases and scored standing up for a two-run homer, his fifth of the season.
Michael Fulmer pitched three scoreless innings for Detroit, and Daniel Norris (1-1) worked two. Gregory Soto went 1 1/3 hitless innings in relief.
Dallas Keuchel (2-2) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.
Detroit's Jeimer Candelario slapped a double down the right-field line to bring home the first run in the fourth. Goodrum hit a solo shot in the sixth, and Victor Reyes added a run-scoring single in the seventh.
Nationals 16, Mets 2: Asdrubal Cabrera homered twice and drove in five runs, tormenting his former team again.
Juan Soto and Trea Turner went deep in the third inning for the Nationals, who scored just 11 runs in their previous five games — including Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Phillies 13, Braves 8: Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper blasted a three-run shot and Philadelphia beat Atlanta, giving Aaron Nola his first win in nearly a year.
Nola (1-1) allowed one run, two hits and struck out 10 in eight innings. The ace right-hander was 0-5 in nine starts since his last win at Boston on August 20, 2019. The Phillies had lost Nola’s last nine starts, scoring only 27 runs combined in those games.
Stroman out: Marcus Stroman’s recovery from a torn left calf muscle was almost complete, and he was in line to possibly make his season debut for the New York Mets next week against the Miami Marlins.
But the idea of traveling to one of the country’s coronavirus hot spots played a factor in Stroman’s decision Monday to opt out of the 2020 season.
Stroman, scheduled to become a free agent after the season, is the second Mets player to opt out this month. Designated hitter Yoenis Cespedes left the team Aug. 2.
Coach incites brawl: Oakland outfielder Ramon Laureano said Houston Astros hitting coach Álex Cintrón made a crude remark about his mother that prompted a benches-clearing incident Sunday, and Athletics manager Bob Melvin wants Cintrón punished harshly by Major League Baseball.
Laureano said Monday he regrets charging toward Houston's dugout to fight Cintrón after the two exchanged words during the seventh inning of a game Sunday in Oakland. Laureano said Cintrón began jawing at him when Laureano reacted angrily after being hit by a pitch from Houston rookie Humberto Castellanos.
“I should have kept my cool because I wasted my time with that guy,” Laureano said. “Right now, I don’t look like a smart guy, but when you are emotional and someone says something about your mother, I don’t think anyone would take that lightly.
