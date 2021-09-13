MLB report

NEW YORK — Adam Wainwright won his fifth straight start in a rare matchup of 40-year-old pitchers, and the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the New York Mets 7-0 on Monday night.
Paul Goldschmidt homered and had two RBIs for the surging Cardinals, who began the day one game behind Cincinnati and San Diego for the second NL wild card.
New York entered three games behind the Reds and Padres.
The 40-year-old Wainwright, a thorn in the Mets’ side since he saved Game 7 of the 2006 NL Championship Series by striking out Carlos Beltran with the bases loaded, allowed four hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out four as he outdueled 41-year-old New York starter Rich Hill.
Wainwright (16-7) had just one 1-2-3 inning but worked out of trouble by stranding seven runners, including the bases loaded in the first. New York left runners in scoring position in the fifth and sixth.
Wainwright is 9-2 with a 2.02 ERA in his last 12 starts, a span in which he’s gone at least six innings every time.
Dylan Carlson laced an RBI double in the second and Goldschmidt delivered a run-scoring single in the third before homering leading off the fifth.
The Mets threatened against Alex Reyes in the eighth, when Francisco Lindor walked and Michael Conforto singled before Reyes struck out the next three batters.
Nolan Arenado, Yadier Molina, Edmundo Sosa and Harrison Bader all had RBI singles in the ninth.
Hill (6-7) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts in five innings.
Blue Jays 8, Rays 1: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 45th home run, Alek Manoah set a career high by pitching eight shutout innings, and Toronto beat Tampa Bay.
Teoscar Hernández had his first career five-hit game and Bo Bichette added a solo home run, his 24th, as the surging Blue Jays improved to 12-1 in September.
Yankees 6, Twins 5: Aaron Judge hit a tying three-run homer off Alex Colomé with two outs in the eighth inning, Gary Sánchez lined a winning single in the 10th, and the Yankees overcame a five-run deficit to win.
New York, its season spinning out of control in the last two weeks, won for just the fourth time in 16 games following a 13-game winning streak. It closed within a half-game of AL wild-card leaders Toronto and Boston with 18 games to play.
Marlins 3, Nationals 0: Sandy Alcantara allowed one hit over eight sparkling innings and Miami beat Washington.
With two outs in the seventh, Josh Bell lined a single off the base of the right-field fence to end Alcantara's no-hit bid. The right-hander then retired his next four batters, leaving with seven strikeouts and no walks after throwing 96 pitches.