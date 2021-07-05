MLB report

SAN FRANCISCO — Kwang Hyun Kim pitched seven scoreless innings, Matt Carpenter hit a two-run triple in the seventh for the first runs of the game and the St. Louis Cardinals snapped San Francisco's three-game winning streak by beating the Giants 5-3 on Monday.
Kim (3-5) allowed three hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Donovan Solano and Steven Duggar hit RBI singles in the ninth against Alex Reyes, but San Francisco's comeback bid fell short.
Giants starter Kevin Gausman didn't allow a hit until Nolan Arenado's one-out single in the seventh that started a two-run rally in what had been a scoreless game. After Yadier Molina struck out, Tommy Edman singled before Carpenter’s triple.
Arenado, an NL All-Star, added an RBI single in the eighth. Alex Dickerson slugged a pinch-hit home run in the bottom half of the inning that held up on replay review.
Gausman (8-3) began the day with a 1.68 ERA, the lowest through 16 starts of any Giants pitcher since the team moved West in 1958.
The right-hander, named an All-Star on Sunday, issued a one-out walk to Paul Goldschmidt in the first then didn't allow another baserunner until Carpenter walked with one out in the fifth. But Gausman turned an inning-ending double play as Harrison Bader flied out and Carpenter was caught off first.
Twins 8, White Sox 5: Rookie Bailey Ober pitched five scoreless innings for his first major league victory, Max Kepler homered twice and the Minnesota Twins held off the Chicago White Sox 8-5 on Monday night.
Ober (1-1) hit the milestone in his seventh career start, with seven strikeouts and two hits and three walks allowed. In two previous turns against the White Sox, he gave up nine runs in 7 1/3 innings.
Kepler hit a two-run home run in the second. With an RBI single by Trevor Larnach and a two-run triple from Nick Gordon, the Twins built a 6-1 lead and gave White Sox starter Dylan Cease (7-4) the hook in the sixth inning.
Then the AL Central leaders surged back with a four-run seventh, getting a two-run single by Leury García against Caleb Thielbar and a two-run triple by Yoán Moncada off Tyler Duffey.
Moncada was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a chopper to third for the first out of the inning, and then the Twins turned to their best reliever to take back control. Taylor Rogers got five outs, four by strikeout, in a superb six-batter appearance.
Phillies 13, Cubs 3: Five different Philadelphia players homered as the Phillies erupted int he late innings to hand the Cubs their 10th straight loss.
The visitors had only a 4-2 lead before getting six runs in the eighth inning and three more in the ninth.
Didi Gregorius, Odubel Herrera, Andrew Knapp, Rhys Hoskins and Alec Bohm all homered for the Phillies.
Mets 4, Brewers 2: Pete Alonso broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run double off All-Star Brandon Woodruff, and New York beat Milwaukee in a matchup of National League division leaders.
Marlins 5, Dodgers 4: Jorge Alfaro hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, and Miami ended the Dodgers' nine-game winning streak.
Pirates 11, Braves 1: Ben Gamel homered twice and drove in six runs to lead Pittsburgh. Gamel took Max Fried (5-5) over the fence in center field for a two-run home run in the fourth, doubled home Bryan Reynolds in the sixth and added a three-run shot in the seventh.