ST. LOUIS — Miles Mikolas pitched seven stellar innings and Yadier Molina hit one of three home runs that powered the St. Louis Cardinals past the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 on Monday night.
Matt Carpenter and Paul DeJong also went deep as the Cardinals snapped a four-game skid. Mikolas (4-2) allowed only three hits in his second-longest outing this season. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.
John Brebbia and Jordan Hicks finished the five-hitter.
Molina added two singles for a three-hit game. In his last 16 games at home, Molina has three homers and 18 RBIs. He has hit safely in 14 of those games, batting .349 during that span.
The Cardinals chased starter Vince Velasquez (1-2) in the fifth when he gave up two homers sandwiched around a single. He allowed five runs on four hits and five walks. In his last seven games (six starts), Velasquez has received just seven runs of support.
Marlins 6, Cubs 5: Miami scored three runs off Chicago closer Pedro Strop in the top of the ninth inning to snap the Cubs’ seven-game winning streak.
Strop walked Rosell Herrera with the bases loaded to tie the game at 4-4 and the Marlins then scored two more runs on infield outs by Miguel Rojas and Martin Prado.
The Cubs’ Kris Bryant hit a one-out home run in the bottom of the inning but Sergio Romo struck out Javier Baez and Wilson Contreras to close out the win.
White Sox 9, Indians 1: Tim Anderson chased Trevor Bauer after the All-Star tweeted a playful message to him earlier in the day, Yoán Moncada had a two-run homer and four RBIs, and the Chicago routed Cleveland to stop a three-game losing streak.
Bauer (4-2) matched career highs by allowing eight runs and seven earned runs in five-plus innings, and his ERA rose from 2.45 to 3.42. He had been 3-0 in his previous four starts. Chicago ended his streak of starts allowing four earned runs or fewer at 60, the second-longest in the major leagues since 1970 behind Greg Maddux's 106 from 1991-94.
Bauer tweeted a playful message to Anderson before the game.
"I'm all in on the bat flips man but if you could skip a day today that would be great," Bauer wrote. "Even the lord took a day of rest."
Anderson then chased him with a two-run single in the sixth. He had two hits and is batting .339 with a major league-leading 12 steals.
Last month, Anderson flipped his bat after a home run against Kansas City, and Royals pitcher Brad Keller hit him with a pitch, prompting benches to clear.
Reds 12, Giants 4: Nick Senzel hit a leadoff homer after a swarm of bees finally left home plate, and the rookie connected again his next time up, leading Cincinnati to a victory.
The wild game included a record-tying four Reds getting plunked in one inning. Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval pitched the eighth and also hit a batter, matching another record.
The first pitch was delayed 18 minutes as bees swarmed above the backstop screen, prompting umpires and players to keep a safe distance.
