CINCINNATI — St. Louis starter Daniel Poncedeleon made a sensational debut 14 months after suffering a severe head injury, throwing no-hit ball for seven innings Monday night before Eugenio Suarez led the Cincinnati Reds' two-out rally in the ninth for a 2-1 victory over the Cardinals.
Suarez's two-out, solo homer off Bud Norris (3-3) tied it 1-1. The closer then loaded the bases on a pair of singles and a walk, and pinch-hitter Dilson Herrera singled to end the Reds' losing streak at four games. Jared Hughes (3-3) pitched the ninth.
The late rally overshadowed Poncedeleon's incredible comeback.
The 26-year-old right-hander was hit on the right temple by a line drive while pitching for Triple-A Memphis on May 9 last year, fracturing his skull and causing bleeding in the brain. He had emergency surgery followed by months of slow recovery.
Poncedeleon was one of the top pitchers in the Pacific Coast League when St. Louis called him up Monday to help their injury-depleted rotation. He walked three and struck out three, threw 116 pitches and gave way to a pinch-hitter in the eighth with St. Louis up 1-0.
Jordan Hicks gave up a one-out single up the middle by pinch-hitter Phillip Ervin in the eighth for Cincinnati's first hit. Suarez's tying homer was only Cincinnati's second hit. It was Norris' third blown save in 21 chances.
D-Backs 7, Cubs 1: Paul Goldschmidt homered and Patrick Corbin pitched seven strong innings to pick up his first win in seven weeks.
A.J. Pollack had two hits and Jeff Mathis added a two-run double as Arizona won for the fourth time in its last five games at Wrigley Field.
Corbin (7-4) gave up just one run and six hits while striking out nine for his first win since June 5. He was 0-2 with a 3.98 ERA in seven starts since.
Goldschmidt's homer was his 22nd on the season. He was 2 for 5 after going 1 for 12 with nine strikeouts in three games since the All-Star break.
For the second time in four days, Chicago turned to position players to pitch at the end of a lopsided game. Backup catcher Victor Caratini threw one pitch to get the final out of the eighth. After giving up a lead-off single to Goldschmidt in the ninth, Caratini got David Peralta to hit into a double play. Anthony Rizzo then came on to get the final out of the inning in his first career appearance on the mound.
Dodgers 7, Phillies 6: Max Muncy, Yasmani Grandal, Chris Taylor and Joc Pederson hit solo homers and Alex Verdugo scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth inning, lifting Los Angeles Dodgers to victory.
Pirates 7, Indians 0: Josh Harrison hit a three-run homer and Gregory Polanco had a two-run triple off Corey Kluber in his return, and Pittsburgh beat Cleveland in a six-inning, rain-shortened game for its 10th straight win.
Red Sox 5, Orioles 3: Rick Porcello scattered six hits over six scoreless innings and Mitch Moreland homered for Boston, which moved 40 games over .500 (71-31) for the first time since 1949.
Braves 12, Marlins 1: Freddie Freeman hit his 17th homer and also doubled for Atlanta, which totaled 16 hits to beat Miami. Freeman is batting .469 with five homers in eight games against Miami this year.
Padres 3, Mets 2: Jacob deGrom's winless streak reached five games as the major league ERA leader was hurt by a pair of errors behind him, and San Diego won a matchup of teams with the worst records in the National League.
Twins 8, Blue Jays 3: Logan Morrison homered and had three RBIs, Max Kepler added a two-run blast and Minnesota beat Toronto, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Rays 7, Yankees 6: Gary Sanchez failed to hustle on a pair of key plays, Jake Bauers hit a three-run homer and scored with some nifty baserunning as Tampa Bay beat Luis Severino.
