MLB report

CHICAGO — Bobby Bradley and Josh Naylor homered, helping the Cleveland Indians overcome the loss of Aaron Civale during a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night.

Civale, who leads the majors with 10 wins, exited with two out in the fifth inning because of a right middle finger injury. The right-hander had a 3-2 count on Eric Sogard when he was visited by manager Terry Francona and a trainer.

The loss of Civale would be a big blow to Cleveland, already missing ace Shane Bieber and right-hander Zach Plesac due to injuries.

Naylor finished with two hits as the Indians improved to 2-2 on a nine-game road trip. They moved within two games of the idle White Sox for the top spot in the AL Central.

Chicago lost for the sixth time in eight games, and Javier Báez was pulled by manager David Ross after the shortstop made an embarrassing mental mistake. Adbert Alzolay (4-6) permitted three runs over 4 2/3 innings in his return from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a blister on his right middle finger.