ST. LOUIS — Dakota Hudson and two relievers combined on a one-hitter, and Paul DeJong homered to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 Monday night in a series opener between NL Central contenders.
Yasmani Grandal's ground-rule double with two outs in the eighth inning off Giovanny Gallegos was Milwaukee's only hit. Hudson was lifted with two outs in the seventh after throwing 111 pitches, and Andrew Miller got four outs for his fifth save.
St. Louis increased its division lead to a half-game over the idle Chicago Cubs. Third-place Milwaukee is three games back.
Hudson (12-6) matched a career high with seven strikeouts and walked four — including his final batter, Eric Thames. Gallegos entered and retired Ben Gamel on a grounder to end the inning.
Orlando Arcia reached on an error by DeJong at shortstop to begin the eighth before Gallegos got two outs. Grandal then hooked a 1-2 slider just inside the right field line and the ball bounced into the stands.
Miller relieved and, after an intentional walk to Christian Yelich, got Mike Moustakas to ground out with the bases loaded. Miller then closed it out in the ninth.
Milwaukee's best chance for a hit against Hudson came in the sixth when Trent Grisham hit a hard grounder up the middle. DeJong made a diving stop and threw out Grisham at first base.
Hudson has completed seven innings twice in his two-year major league career. The 24-year-old right-hander threw six sharp innings in a 6-0 victory at Kansas City in his previous start. Before that, he allowed 11 runs (10 earned) over 11 2/3 innings during a three-start span.
Nationals 13, Pirates 0: Asdrúbal Cabrera hit the last of Washington's four home runs and drove in five runs, and three relievers combined for 6 2/3 innings of one-hit ball for Washington.
Adam Eaton, Matt Adams and Trea Turner also connected for the Nationals, who have scored 79 runs in their last eight games while going 7-1. They've scored 43 times in their past three, including a 15-14 loss.
Royals 5, Orioles 4: Nicky Lopez and Nick Dini homered on successive pitches in the seventh inning and Kansas stretched Baltimore's latest losing streak to eight games.
Kansas City (45-80) won for only the sixth time in its last 22 games, and Baltimore (39-86) absorbed its 13th loss in 14 games.
Padres 3, Reds 2: Francisco Mejía moved San Diego closer to the club record for homers with his solo shot off the foul pole, Manny Machado had another big hit off Trevor Bauer, and the Padres held on for the victory.
Kirby Yates escaped a bases-loaded threat in the ninth to save San Diego's third straight win.
Mariners 9, Rays 3: Tom Murphy homered twice and drove in four runs, Austin Nola also went deep and had three RBIs, and Seattle beat playoff-contending Tampa Bay.
Murphy, who had three hits and a walk, hit a three-run drive in the first inning and added a solo shot in the fifth. He has 15 homers in 52 games.
