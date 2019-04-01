PITTSBURGH — Down four on the road late against a team feeding off the adrenaline of its home opener, the St. Louis Cardinals waited patiently for the buzz to wear off.
When it did, they pounced.
Kolten Wong hit a two-run homer to provide St. Louis with a much-needed spark, and the Cardinals took advantage of a bumpy outing by Pittsburgh's bullpen to slip past the Pirates 6-5 in 11 innings on Monday.
The Cardinals rallied to tie it in the eighth and again in the ninth then took their first and only lead in the 11th. Paul DeJong singled off Steven Brault (0-1) with two outs, moved to third after a hit batter and a walk and sprinted home from third when Pirates reliever Nick Kingham and catcher Francisco Cervelli got crossed up. Kingham's pitch squirted past Cervelli and went all the way to the backstop, allowing DeJong to score easily.
"You knew you had to just keep your head down and keep going," said Wong, who has three home runs through five games after hitting nine in 127 games in 2018. "This was either going to be a game where they kept going or we were going to get them back. We were confident in ourselves. We knew they weren't too far ahead."
Jordan Hicks (1-1) worked two scoreless innings for St. Louis. John Gant picked up the save despite issuing a one-out walk to finish a sloppy 4-hour, 53-minute marathon that featured 16 pitchers, 16 walks, four hit batters, three errors and two home plate umpires. Crew chief Jerry Layne left in the seventh after taking a ball off the mask and was replaced by Vic Carapazza.
Braves 8, Cubs 0: Brian McCann made the most of his Atlanta homecoming by hitting a two-run single in a four-run first inning, and the Braves took advantage of six Chicago errors.
After being swept in their first series at Philadelphia, the Braves became the final major league team to win a game. Ender Inciarte and Ronald Acuña Jr. homered off Kyle Hendricks (0-1).
Hendricks gave up seven runs, two earned, on 10 hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander's 2019 debut came after he agreed to a four-year extension last week that added $55.5 million to his contract through 2023.
The Cubs have allowed seven or more runs in three straight losses since opening the season with a 12-4 win at Texas.
Indian 5, White Sox 3: Roberto Perez drew a bases-loaded walk on four pitches from Dylan Covey in the eighth inning as Cleveland rallied for a chilly win in its home opener.
The Indians, whose bats have started out as cold as the weather, did just enough — and got some needed help from the wild White Sox — to score four runs in the eighth after nearly wasting starter Mike Clevinger's dominant performance.
Clevinger allowed one hit in seven innings, striking out 12.
After the dreadful outing by Covey (0-1), Caleb Frare came in and walked pinch-hitter Greg Allen on five pitches to force in another run and give the Indians a 5-3 lead. White Sox manager Rick Renteria made several visits to the mound in the eighth to try and get his relievers on target, with minimal success.
Cleveland's Jon Edwards (2-0) picked up the win despite giving up a two-run homer to White Sox rookie Ryan Cordell in the eighth.
