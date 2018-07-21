Pirates Reds Baseball
Buy Now

The Pirates' Corey Dickerson (12) celebrates with Starling Marte (6) after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani.

 AP

CINCINNATI — Corey Dickerson hit two first-pitch home runs, rookie Nick Kingham overcame another Cincinnati rain delay to pitch six shutout innings and drive in two runs, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Reds 6-2 Saturday for their season-high eighth straight win.

Dickerson homered on the first pitches he saw from Anthony DeSclafani (4-3) in the third and fifth innings for his seventh career multihomer game, helping the Pirates to their longest winning streak since an eight-game stretch Sept. 19-26, 2015.

Josh Bell added four hits, including a run-scoring double in the fourth, to help send the Reds to their third straight loss, their longest slump since a four-game losing streak June 2-6.

The game was delayed 47 minutes by rain in the middle of the fourth inning, one night after the start was held up 2 hours, 55 minutes.

Kingham allowed just one runner past second base before Curt Casali knocked him out of the game with a two-run homer that just barely reached the left field seats in the seventh.

Kingham (5-4) earned his third win in his last three starts, limiting the Reds to four hits and two runs with three strikeouts and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. He also grounded a two-run single up the middle through a drawn-in infield in the sixth.

Brewers 4, Dodgers 2: Milwaukee got to Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw as it bounced back to end its seven-game losing streak.

The Dodgers opened a 2-0 lead on Chris Taylor’s two-run single in the first inning but the Brewers claimed the lead in the sixth with a rally that included a solo home run by Christian Yelich.

Royals 4, Twins 2: Salvador Perez hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Brian Flynn got the win with three innings of scoreless relief work for Kansas City.

Tigers 5, Red Sox 0: Jose Iglesias homered and drove in four runs, and Mike Fiers pitched impressively into the seventh inning to lead Detroit.

The major league-leading Red Sox lost for just the second time in 15 games, and their AL East lead over the New York Yankees slipped to 4½ games.

Marlins 3, Rays 2: Rookie Pablo Lopez gave up three hits in six innings, Cameron Maybin homered and Miami Marlins beat Tampa Bay.

Lopez (2-1) struck out six in his fourth major league start, helping the Marlins match their longest winning streak of the season at four games.

Yankees 7, Mets 6: Sonny Gray won consecutive starts for the first time since the Yankees acquired him last summer, holding down a depleted Mets lineup again missing Yoenis Cespedes.

Aaron Judge homered for the Yankees, who survived a wild ninth-inning in which closer Aroldis Chapman forced in two runs and failed to get an out.

Blue Jays 4, Orioles 1: Marcus Stroman pitched seven sharp innings, Aledmys Diaz had two hits and Toronto beat Baltimore for its sixth straight win over the struggling Orioles.

Baltimore right-hander Alex Cobb picked up his major league-worst 13th loss as the Orioles dropped to 1-8 against Toronto this season.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments