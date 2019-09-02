ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright decided to go to the tape.
The St. Louis right-hander studied a few of his past performances in an effort to regain some of the aggression from earlier in his career.
It worked perfectly for the 38-year-old veteran.
Wainwright tossed seven scoreless innings and Kolten Wong delivered a run-scoring triple to lead the Cardinals to a 3-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday.
Paul DeJong had an RBI single for the Cardinals, who have won 10 of 12. They remain three games ahead of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central with 25 games remaining.
Mauricio Dubon hit his first major league homer for San Francisco, which has lost six of seven.
Wainwright (10-9) allowed four hits. He struck out one and did not walk a batter in a 96-pitch stint. Wainwright lowered his home ERA to 2.43 in 13 starts this season.
He credited the extra video work for his strong outing,
"I tried to re-channel that focus that I used to have," Wainwright said. "That attacking mentality that I used to have. I've sort of gotten away from that the last couple starts.
"Today, I wanted to attack. Go out and be me."
Wainwright had the video crew pull highlights of his two best starts from each of the 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2014 seasons.
Suitably inspired, he went out and recorded his third scoreless start of the year — all of seven innings or more.
"He was a pitch-maker today," St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said. "He's always got the gas pedal down. He's got a ferocious mindset."
Cubs 5, Mariners 1: Kyle Schwarber had a three-run triple to highlight a five-run seventh, and the Cubs snapped a 24-inning scoreless streak and rallied to win.
Anthony Rizzo went 2 for 2 and drove in a run for Chicago, which was coming off back-to-back shutout losses to the Milwaukee Brewers. Before Sunday, the Cubs hadn't been shut out in back-to-back games at Wrigley Field since August 2013.
Jason Heyward led off the seventh with a walk against reliever Matt Wisler (3-3) and stole second. One out later, Kris Bryant walked. Left-hander Taylor Guilbeau then came on to face Rizzo, who stroked a sharp single to center to score Heyward.
On the play, Bryant and Rizzo advanced on a throwing error by center fielder Jake Fraley, and then pinch-hitter Albert Almora Jr. was intentionally walked to load the bases.
Schwarber followed with a grounder down the line that hit off first base and rolled into foul territory as all three runners scored for a 4-1 Chicago lead.
Addison Russell plated Schwarber with a grounder to shortstop.
Indians 11, White Sox 3: Carlos Santana homered and Franmil Reyes had a three-run double as Cleveland snapped a three-game losing streak.
Santana, a first-time All-Star this season, hit his team-leading 32nd home run with one out in the sixth and had an RBI single in the seventh.
Reyes' first-inning drive to the wall in left-center gave Cleveland the lead after Chicago starter Ross Detwiler walked the bases loaded.
Rookie right-hander Aaron Civale (3-3) allowed three runs — one earned — in five innings.
Rangers 7, Yankees 0: Mike Minor and two relievers became the first pitchers in 220 tries to shut out the Yankees.
The Yankees had the second longest streak without being blanked since at least 1900 behind a 308-game stretch by the Babe Ruth-led Yankees from 1931-33. New York was previously shut out June 30, 2018, by Chris Sale and the Red Sox.
Phillies 7, Reds 1: Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs with two homers and Bryce Harper and Scott Kingery added two-run shots for Philadelphia.
Twins 4, Tigers 3: Max Kepler's two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning lifted AL Central-leading Minnesota to victory. The Twins have gone 6-1 in the first seven games of a 10-game road trip.
Mets 7, Nationals 3: Noah Syndergaard struck out 10 while allowing three hits over seven shutout innings and Jeff McNeil hit a two-run homer.
Braves 6, Blue Jays 3: Josh Donaldson and Johan Camargo hit two-run homers and Mike Soroka snapped a streak of eight starts without a win.
Rays 5, Orioles 4: Tommy Pham delivered with two outs in the 10th inning, driving in Joey Wendle with a single.
