mlb roundup

CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs ace Yu Darvish is rolling.
Not even the slugging White Sox could take him down.
Darvish struck out 10 in his career-high fifth consecutive victory, and the Cubs beat the White Sox 2-1 on Sunday to stop the South Siders’ seven-game win streak.
“Seeing what he did out there was spectacular,” teammate Kyle Schwarber said.
Schwarber hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning as the Cubs won for just the fourth time in their last 11 games. The NL Central leaders were outscored 17-5 in the first two games of the series.
“What I was trying to do, when I tried to throw a chase pitch — slider, cutter mixed in — that works,” Darvish said. “But when I tried to go fastball in or sinker in, they hit real well.”
José Abreu went deep for the White Sox in the second, matching a major league record with a home run in four consecutive at-bats. Abreu connected five times in the first two games against the Cubs, including three homers and four RBIs in Saturday night’s 7-4 win.
“I’m never satisfied with what I do,” Abreu said through a translator. “I always think I can do better, I can do more. That’s why I work so hard.”
The White Sox have hit 28 homers over their last eight games. They blasted 12 in the weekend set at Wrigley Field.
Darvish (5-1) allowed one run and six hits in seven innings. He is 5-0 with a 1.09 ERA since he struggled in his first start of the year against Milwaukee on July 25.
“I don’t want to think about that. I don’t care, just focusing next pitch,” Darvish said about potentially being in the NL Cy Young Award discussion.
Jeremy Jeffress got four outs for his third save, escaping jams in each of the last two innings.
Cardinals 6, Reds 2: Yadier Molina had four hits and top prospect Dylan Carlson hit his first career homer, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Sunday.
Harrison Bader also connected for St. Louis, which won three of four in the series. Molina, Carlson and Bader each finished with two RBIs.
The Cardinals scored the last six runs after Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the Reds.
Bader went deep for a two-run shot in the second after he also homered during Saturday’s 3-0 win.
“Little tweaks here and there. It’s a game of survivability,” said Bader, who hiked his average to .233 after a slow start this season. “Baseball players can’t be dinosaurs. If you can’t adjust, you’ll become extinct.”
Molina put St. Louis ahead to stay with an RBI single against Tyler Mahle (0-1) in the third.
The Cardinals added three more in the seventh against Nate Jones. Molina singled in Matt Carpenter and scored on Carlson’s drive to right-center.
“It was so exciting to come through in that situation,” Carlson said. “For that to happen, I was definitely fired up and excited. It’s something I’ll always remember.”
It was Molina’s first four-hit game against Cincinnati and No. 19 for his career. He needs one more RBI to tie Joe Medwick (923) for eighth place in Cardinals history.
Molina needs two doubles to tie Johnny Bench (381) for eighth among primary catchers in MLB history. In addition, Molina is 10 hits shy of tying Red Schoendienst (1,980) for sixth in franchise history.
