National League glance

East Division
 WLPctGB
Atlanta4432.579
Philadelphia4135.5393
Washington4136.532
New York3144.41312½
Miami3247.40513½
Central Division
 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4532.584
Chicago4233.5602
St. Louis4036.526
Pittsburgh3641.4689
Cincinnati3245.41613
West Division
 WLPctGB
Arizona4434.564
Los Angeles4135.5392
San Francisco4039.506
Colorado3840.4876
San Diego3545.43810

———

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2

Miami 9, Arizona 5

Tampa Bay 11, Washington 0

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, late

Cincinnati at Atlanta, late

San Diego at Texas, late

Cleveland at St. Louis, late

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, late

 

American League glance

East Division
 WLPctGB
New York5125.671
Boston5227.658½
Tampa Bay3840.48714
Toronto3641.46815½
Baltimore2354.29928½
Central Division
 WLPctGB
Cleveland4333.566
Minnesota3440.4598
Detroit3643.456
Chicago2651.33817½
Kansas City2454.30820
West Division
 WLPctGB
Houston5227.658
Seattle4831.6084
Los Angeles4138.51911
Oakland4138.51911
Texas3445.43018

———

Monday's Games

Oakland 5, Detroit 4

Kansas City 2, L.A. Angels 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2

Seattle 5, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 11, Washington 0

San Diego at Texas, late

Toronto at Houston, late

Cleveland at St. Louis, late

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments