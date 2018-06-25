National League glance
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|44
|32
|.579
|—
|Philadelphia
|41
|35
|.539
|3
|Washington
|41
|36
|.532
|3½
|New York
|31
|44
|.413
|12½
|Miami
|32
|47
|.405
|13½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|45
|32
|.584
|—
|Chicago
|42
|33
|.560
|2
|St. Louis
|40
|36
|.526
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|36
|41
|.468
|9
|Cincinnati
|32
|45
|.416
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|44
|34
|.564
|—
|Los Angeles
|41
|35
|.539
|2
|San Francisco
|40
|39
|.506
|4½
|Colorado
|38
|40
|.487
|6
|San Diego
|35
|45
|.438
|10
———
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2
Miami 9, Arizona 5
Tampa Bay 11, Washington 0
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, late
Cincinnati at Atlanta, late
San Diego at Texas, late
Cleveland at St. Louis, late
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, late
American League glance
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|51
|25
|.671
|—
|Boston
|52
|27
|.658
|½
|Tampa Bay
|38
|40
|.487
|14
|Toronto
|36
|41
|.468
|15½
|Baltimore
|23
|54
|.299
|28½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|43
|33
|.566
|—
|Minnesota
|34
|40
|.459
|8
|Detroit
|36
|43
|.456
|8½
|Chicago
|26
|51
|.338
|17½
|Kansas City
|24
|54
|.308
|20
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|52
|27
|.658
|—
|Seattle
|48
|31
|.608
|4
|Los Angeles
|41
|38
|.519
|11
|Oakland
|41
|38
|.519
|11
|Texas
|34
|45
|.430
|18
———
|Monday's Games
Oakland 5, Detroit 4
Kansas City 2, L.A. Angels 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2
Seattle 5, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 11, Washington 0
San Diego at Texas, late
Toronto at Houston, late
Cleveland at St. Louis, late
