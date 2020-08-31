MLB trades

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin and two left-handed relievers in three trades on Monday, adding some help for the pursuit of their first division title since 2017.
The NL Central leaders sent minor league infielder Zack Short to Detroit for Maybin, who is batting .244 with a homer and two RBIs in 14 games this year. The Cubs got Andrew Chafin and a cash consideration from Arizona for a player to be named or cash. Josh Osich was acquired in a deal with Boston for a player to be named or cash.
“Left-handed relief and right-handed hitters that can hit left-handed pitching, those were two of the main goals we had for the deadline,” general manager Jed Hoyer said.
The addition of Maybin gives the Cubs a glut of outfielders on the roster. They also acquired infielder/outfielder José Martínez in a trade with Tampa Bay on Sunday, but he likely will get most of his playing time at designated hitter.
Kris Bryant and Steven Souza Jr. also are close to returning from injuries. They took batting practice Monday.
Hoyer said the team plans to send Albert Almora Jr. to its alternate training site in South Bend, Indiana, clearing out at least one of those outfielders.
“Albert hasn't gotten consistent at-bats and I think as a result, I think it's just been a challenge for him to play sporadically and be able to produce,” Hoyer said. “I think sometimes a veteran player like a Cam Maybin at this point in his career is used to coming off the bench.”
The Cubs also have lefties Kyle Ryan and José Quintana in their bullpen, but Quintana likely will return to the rotation after Tyler Chatwood left Sunday's 10-1 victory at Cincinnati with right elbow discomfort.
Chafin has been sidelined by a left finger sprain. He recorded an 8.10 ERA over his first 11 appearances this year.
Osich, who turns 32 on Thursday, is 1-1 with a 5.74 ERA in 13 games this season. He played for the crosstown White Sox in 2019, going 4-0 with a 4.66 ERA in 57 appearances.
In other deals Monday:
--The San Diego Padres acquired Mike Clevinger in a multiplayer deal with the Cleveland Indians on Monday, bolstering their rotation with another bold move ahead of baseball's trade deadline.
San Diego got Clevinger, outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named from Cleveland for a package of young players that included outfielder Josh Naylor, right-hander Cal Quantrill and catcher Austin Hedges.
San Diego acquired veteran catchers Jason Castro and Austin Nola in a pair of deals Sunday, making Hedges expendable. First baseman Mitch Moreland came over in a trade with Boston, and the Padres added reliever Trevor Rosenthal in a deal with Kansas City.
--The New York Mets acquired infielder Todd Frazier and catcher Robinson Chirinos from the Texas Rangers and they also made a trade with Baltimore for right-hander Miguel Castro. Texas receives two players to be named, and New York also receives cash in the deal involving Chirinos.
--The first-place Oakland Athletics acquired left-hander Mike Minor in a trade with the Texas Rangers, adding another piece to their rotation as they try for their first division crown since 2013.
--The Cincinnati Reds acquired reliever Archie Bradley from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for outfielders Josh VanMeter and Stuart Fairchild in the deal. The Reds also added outfielder Brian Goodwin from the Los Angeles Angels for prospect left-handed pitcher Packy Naughton and a player to be named.
--Toronto acquired left-hander Robbie Ray in a trade with Arizona, sending lefty Travis Bergen to the D-backs.
--The Los Angeles Dodgers traded right-hander Ross Stripling to Toronto for two players to be named.
--The last-place Red Sox traded outfielder Kevin Pillar to Colorado for a player to be named or cash along with international amateur signing bonus pool space.
--Detroit claimed right-hander Dereck Rodriguez — the son of former Tigers catcher Ivan Rodriguez — off waivers from San Francisco.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!