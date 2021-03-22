Mobley Bros. lead No. 6 seed USC to 85-51 rout of Kansas

"Everyone contributed tonight, whether it showed up on the stat sheet or not, and that's why we won by the margin we did," Isaiah Mobley said. "When we're confident, I believe in our team, that we can go up against anybody."

Marcus Garrett had 15 points for Kansas (21-9), which had never lost an NCAA tourney game by more than 16 points.

"That's about as poor as we can play," Jayhawks coach Bill Self said, "and I'm sure Andy would say that was certainly one of their better moments, better games. It was a bad combination all the way around for us."

One of college basketball's tradition-rich programs, the Jayhawks had played nearly 3,200 games without ever setting foot on the floor of Hinkle Fieldhouse — the iconic hoops cathedral made famous by the Hollywood film "Hoosiers."

The way they played Monday night, they won't be eager to return.

The Jayhawks missed their first eight shots, most of them wide open looks. And after Christian Braun finally hit a 3-pointer, they missed three more. Throw in a couple turnovers, and they were headed for a point total straight out of the 1940s.

At the other end, the Trojans looked like they were in a pregame layup line the way Kansas kept breaking down on D.