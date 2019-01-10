Sean Moeller has put on his share fair of festivals. He is shaking up his popular GAS Feed & Seed event, which he launched in February 2017, to suit The Rust Belt, the soon-to-open 4,000-person capacity music venue in East Moline. His Moeller Nights Festival — set for Feb. 14-16 — will be among the first events held at The Rust Belt, which will be part of the developing East Moline Industrial Park. The festival’s lineup so far includes acts such as Anderson East, Lolo, Lissie, Hiss Golden Messenger, Greyhounds, The Cerny Brothers, Ona, Rookie and Moon Ruin. For more info and tickets, visit moellernights.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments