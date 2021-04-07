Molina HR, Carlson slam lead Cards over Marlins 7-0 & sweep

Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and Dylan Carlson added a grand slam, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over Miami 7-0 Wednesday for a three-game sweep that dropped the Marlins to 1-5 for the first time since 2015.
Jack Flaherty (1-0) allowed one hit in six innings, a leadoff single by Corey Dickerson, who advanced on a walk before he was caught stealing. After another walk, Flaherty settled down. He allowed only two more runners, both on walks, and struck out six.
Flaherty had given up six runs over 4.1 innings at Cincinnati on opening day.
Genesis Cabrera and Jordan Hicks finished the three-hitter.
St. Louis allowed three runs against the Marlins after giving up 27 in the opening series.
Pablo Lopez (0-1) allowed two runs and three hits in 6 2/3 innings.
St. Louis had advanced just one runner to scoring position before the seventh.
Molina homered for a 2-0 lead in the seventh and drove in the go-ahead run in each game of the series. Matt Carpenter had drawn a out-two walk, ending a string of 10 batters retired by Lopez.
Carlson connected against Zach Pop in the ninth, homering for the second consecutive game. He has three hits this season, and all are home runs.
Paul Goldschmidt also had an RBI single for St. Louis.
Nolan Arenado singled in the fourth and has hit safely in his first six games as a Cardinal.
Brewers 4, Cubs 2 (10): Lorenzo Cain hit his second homer of the game, a three-run shot in the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2.
Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff had a no-hit bid going until Ian Happ led off the seventh with a clean single. It was scoreless until then — after that, the ball began to fly.
Cain, who had missed three games with an oblique strain, hit a solo homer leading off the eighth. Joc Pederson tied it with his first home run for the Cubs, a drive in the bottom half off reliever Devin Williams.
After automatic runner Daniel Robertson moved to third on a single by pinch-hitter Daniel Vogelbach in the 10th, Cain drove a 1-1 pitch from Brandon Workman (0-1) to the center-field batter's eye on a warm afternoon at Wrigley Field.
Jason Heyward singled in automatic runner Kris Bryant in the Cubs 10th off J.P Feyereisen. After two walks loaded the bases, Brad Boxberger came on to retire Happ on a fly to short left for the final out and his first save.
Woodruff permitted just one hit, struck out eight and walked none in seven innings.
Josh Hader (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.
Christian Yelich had three hits, including a double, and walked for Milwaukee.
The Cubs finished with only three hits after getting just one in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers on Tuesday night.
Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks nearly matched Woodruff through six scoreless innings, allowing four hits, while walking none and fanning six.
The Brewers became the first team with two no-hit bids of six-plus innings in the first six games of a season since the 1990 Padres. RHP Corbin Burnes didn't allow a hit through the first six innings against Minnesota on Saturday, a game the Twins won 2-0 .
Mariners 8, White Sox 4: Kyle Seager slapped an opposite-field, bases clearing double for the big blow in Seattle's seven-run sixth inning, and the Mariners avoided a sweep with an 8-4 win over the Chicago White Sox.
Seager had three hits and his two-out liner down the left-field line cleared the bases as the Mariners posted their highest scoring inning of the young season. Taylor Trammell, J.P. Crawford and Jose Marmolejos all had RBI singles in the inning, and Mitch Haniger added a sacrifice fly.
But the key at-bat was Ty France's walk ahead of Seager's double. France fell behind 0-2, fouled off four two-strike pitches and walked on the 11th pitch of the at-bat to keep the inning alive for Seager.
Almost all of that damage by Seattle came off reliever Matt Foster who took over after Dallas Keuchel allowed the first two batters of the inning to reach. Foster (0-1) recorded just two outs, and allowed five hits and five earned runs before getting lifted.
Keuchel allowed three runs, struck out three and walked three in his second start of the season.