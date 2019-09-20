Basics: Approx. 7:45 p.m., Lindberg Stadium

Last week: Moline grabbed a 35-28 win over Rock Island. Alleman suffered a 34-6 loss to Sterling.

Last meeting: Moline 64, Alleman 21 (2018)

Twitter: @kyleh_DA

Internet: https://network1sports.com//station/qcsportsnetmol

Overview: This is the home opener for the Pioneers after three consecutive road games. The game pits the best rush offense in the Big Six against the worst. Moline averages 280.3 yards per game (7.7 per carry) while Alleman is collecting only 72.8 per game (2.5 per rush). Moline had two backs eclipse 200 yards a week ago. Alleman quarterbacks Zach Carpita and Alec Ponder sat out last week's game but both have practiced this week.

