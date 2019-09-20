Basics: Approx. 7:45 p.m., Lindberg Stadium
Last week: Moline grabbed a 35-28 win over Rock Island. Alleman suffered a 34-6 loss to Sterling.
Last meeting: Moline 64, Alleman 21 (2018)
Twitter: @kyleh_DA
Overview: This is the home opener for the Pioneers after three consecutive road games. The game pits the best rush offense in the Big Six against the worst. Moline averages 280.3 yards per game (7.7 per carry) while Alleman is collecting only 72.8 per game (2.5 per rush). Moline had two backs eclipse 200 yards a week ago. Alleman quarterbacks Zach Carpita and Alec Ponder sat out last week's game but both have practiced this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.