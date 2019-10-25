Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Flinn Memorial Stadium, Quincy

Last week: Moline drilled Geneseo 42-6. Quincy lost to Rock Island 35-19.

Last meeting: Moline 28, Quincy 21 (2018)

Twitter: @SchuckWHIG

Internet: https://network1sports.com//station/qcsportsnetmol

Overview: With 38 playoff points, Moline would almost assuredly get into the postseason with a fifth win. Quincy, on the other hand, might need some help with 33 points. Moline has a chance to have two 1,000-yard rushers this regular season. Junior Kaeden Dreifurst, who didn't play a week ago, needs 108 yards, and senior Aboubacar Barry needs 196 yards. Both have missed multiple games. Quincy quarterback Lucas Reis has thrown for 1,340 yards and 20 scores. 

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments