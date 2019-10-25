Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Flinn Memorial Stadium, Quincy
Last week: Moline drilled Geneseo 42-6. Quincy lost to Rock Island 35-19.
Last meeting: Moline 28, Quincy 21 (2018)
Twitter: @SchuckWHIG
Overview: With 38 playoff points, Moline would almost assuredly get into the postseason with a fifth win. Quincy, on the other hand, might need some help with 33 points. Moline has a chance to have two 1,000-yard rushers this regular season. Junior Kaeden Dreifurst, who didn't play a week ago, needs 108 yards, and senior Aboubacar Barry needs 196 yards. Both have missed multiple games. Quincy quarterback Lucas Reis has thrown for 1,340 yards and 20 scores.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.