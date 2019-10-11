Basics: Approx. 7 p.m., Rosco Eades Stadium 

Last week: Moline dominated Galesburg at Browning Field 34-13. Sterling downed Rock Island 49-26. 

Last meeting: None recently

Twitter: @jaydub_DA

Internet: https://network1sports.com//station/qcsportsnetmol

Overview: If Moline wants a piece of a third straight league title, this is one they must win. Sterling and Moline rank 1-2 in the Big Six in rushing. The Golden Eagles rush for 327 yards per game and the Maroons average 323 per contest on the ground. The Maroons' Aboubacar Barry, who has 618 yards on the ground, is a game-time decision with an ankle injury. Moline can create a logjam atop the conference standings with a win. Quincy and Alleman also enter the week with one league loss.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments