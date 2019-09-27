Basics: 5:30 p.m., Soule Bowl

Last week: Moline had its 11-game conference winning streak snapped by Alleman 31-28. UT fell at Rock Island 42-20. 

Last meeting: Moline 56, UT 0 (2018)

Twitter: @dox5

Radio: 1230 AM

Internet: https://network1sports.com//station/qcsportsnetmol

Overview: Moline saw its Big Six Conference winning streak end at 11 last week. Running back Aboubacar Barry left in the first quarter with an injury and did not return. Fellow back Kaeden Dreifurst sat out the game. There has been no report about either player's availability this week. UT hung tight with Rock Island for three quarters last week before being outscored 28-6 in the fourth. Quarterback Daslah Geadeyan has accounted for 501 total yards.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments