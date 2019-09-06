Basics: 7:30 p.m., Lisle

Last week: Moline's Kaiden Dreifurst and Aboubacar Barry combined for 390 yards rushing in a 36-14 home win over Alton. Lisle Benet beat Naperville North 28-21.

Last meeting: Benet 28, Moline 14 (2018)

Twitter: @jaydub_DA

Internet: https://network1sports.com//station/qcsportsnetmol

Overview: The Maroons, ranked eighth in Illinois 7A this week, look to avenge their only regular-season loss from last year. Moline built a two-score lead after the opening quarter last week. Dreifurst and Barry combined to average almost 10 yards per carry, and quarterback Zidain Sterling tossed a pair of touchdown passes. The Redwings are earning votes in the 7A poll.

