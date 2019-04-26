What was viewed as a Western Big 6-deciding baseball doubleheader between Moline and Galesburg, both undefeated in the conference going in, proved to decide nothing.
Moline rode the dominant four-hit pitching of Devin Breiholz in the opener to a 6-3 victory. Galesburg rolled 11-1 in five innings behind the one-hit pitching of Conner Aten in the nightcap. That leaves both right where there were going in.
“What you have are two pretty good teams batting it out. They straight up beat us in game one, and I’m just happy we responded and came back in game two,” said Galesburg coach Jeremy Pickrel. “We kept our hopes alive, as did they.”
Moline coach Craig Schimmel reiterated Pickrel’s thoughts in that both teams maintain conference title hopes.
“We’re right back where we were” going into the battle of 6-0 WB6 teams, Schimmel said. “Both will be playing for something next week.”
A week from today, Moline will host Quincy, 1-7 in the WB6. Galesburg will play at Rock Island (3-5). If the Maroons (18-6-1) and Silver Streaks (21-5) match outcomes, they will share the baseball title. Both teams will be trying to replicate their dominant game from Friday and not their hideous one.
Pitchers shine as Rocks, Pioneers split: Pitching was the name of the game Friday as the Rock Island and Alleman baseball teams split their Western Big 6 Conference twinbill at Gerard's Yard.
Collin Snyder's standout pitching in the opener set the table for Alleman's 4-2 victory before the Rocks won the nightcap 4-0 as pitchers Carson James and Alec Straw combined on a 1-hitter.
The split decision left the two city rivals with identical 3-5 Western Big 6 Conference records. Alleman is 19-11 on the season, while the Rocks move to 9-14-1.
— Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com
Panthers bounce back to get split: The United Township baseball team got Game 2 revenge Friday evening for a winning Game 1 rally by the Quincy Blue Devils.
A combined shutout in the nightcap by starter Cole Stevens and reliever Davin Thiem salvaged the split for the hosts, who won 8-0 after an 8-6 loss in the opener of a Western Big 6 doubleheader.
Quincy came from behind to score three runs in the seventh inning of the first game to steal the win.
— Tom Schroeder, sports@qconline.com
