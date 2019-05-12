Moline High School has selected these outstanding students from its senior class:
Academics
Omar Babu, child of Zaneer and Sumayya, plans to major in Computer Science at the University of Illinois.
Top 3 achievements: National Merit finalist, Illinois State Scholar and member of National Honor Society, National Society of High School Schloars, and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? High school has given me a plethora of opportunities and with those opportunities, invaluable life lessons that will help foster future success. First, I learned to take responsibility for my actions. If I ever perform below my own expectations, I have learned to not blame such incidents on a teacher’s tough grading standards or other excuses. Instead of grumbling excuses, I try to fix my flaws and better myself. Though my parents instilled respect for teachers in me from a young age, high-school teachers have shown me the true value of mutual respect between teachers and students. When we students give our teachers sincere respect, their motivation to teach seems to increase significantly. Concepts seem clearer and class passes by more quickly. High school has opened my eyes to valuable life lessons- taking responsibility and showing respect- which will surely help me in college and beyond.
Serina Daniels, child of Ikuyo and Thomas Daniels, plans to major in Communication Sciences and Disorders.
Top 3 achievements: National Honor Society, Illinois State Scholar and State winner of the IMTA piano competition.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? When learning about the cells and their processes, my AP Biology teacher often repeated the fact that “a cell does not waste,” and yet somehow we humans still waste consistently each and every day. Every material produced in the cell has multiple uses or is destroyed by another chemical process when it is no longer needed. We, however, put the materials that we deem unusable in landfills, wasting land that we could be using for housing because of the growing population. There are severe contrasts in society, the extremely rich who have an excess of money versus the extremely poor who are starving and lack nearly everything they need to survive. Processing the fact that tour cells have perfected maximum efficiency made me realize the implications of using the cell as a model for our own society.
The Arts
Allison Cato, child of Dennis and Michele Cato, plans to major in Business and Black Hawk College.
Top 3 achievements: MHS Theatre, worked at Chick-Fil-A and painting or drawing.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Something that I have learned and will take with me after I leave high school is how to better understand and accept people and their ideas and opinions. I believe that this is a good thing to take away, well besides the things I have learned academically, because it is very important to listen to people’s ideas and opinions even if they differ from your own. You never know what is going on behind the scenes in people’s lives and just being there to listen and not judge someone on the way they think or feel can make a bigger difference in someone’s life than you may ever know. I feel like that is just as important as anything you learn in a class in high school.
Olivia Christiansen, child of Jonna Babcock and Joshua Christensen, plans to major in Science at Black Hawk College.
Top 3 achievements: Making Honor Roll all four years, being flute section leader for marching band and being in NHS.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Throughout the four years of being at Moline High School I have learned and experienced many great things that I will take with me after high school. The most important thing I have come to learn while being here is how to stay motivated in achieving my goals. I always try to push myself to improve, whether it be in academics or extracurricular, continuously working hard and aspiring to be the best student I can be. Being chosen for the award in the Arts was only possible because I kept pushing to improve my skills.
Humanities
Maya Gault, child of Darren and Michele Gault, plans to major in Biology at Simpson College in Indianola, IA.
Top 3 achievements: Top 2% of the class, Illinois State Scholar and captain of the varsity soccer team.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Throughout my high school career, I have been involved in many different types of activities and explored friendships with various groups of people. I dipped my toes into many different endeavors ranging from piano to soccer to sports unlimited club. I made friends with girls on my cheer squad, people in my AP classes, and peers in choir and theatre. The most important lesson I have learned from my time at Moline High School is the importance of being a well-rounded and open-minded person. I strived to be involved in as much as possible and make many different types of friends. While not all activities and friendships lasted, I learned valuable life lessons and grew as a person because of those various experiences. I will carry the memories, skills, and experiences I have gained from my diverse four years of high school into my life long after graduation.
Arianna Rodehaver, child of Vanessa Larson, plans to major in Pre-Medicine.
Top 3 achievements: Rotary Youth Exchange Student, theatre and choir.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? High school taught me how to positively communicate with others. Through taking classes with students from a variety of backgrounds, as well as participating in multiple clubs, I learned about how to effectively get across my thoughts to those who may not share my point of view. I also learned how to adequately deal with my issues, especially regarding classes. High school teachers have shown me how to maturely solve my problems through discussion and proactivity rather than remain in my old mindset, and wait for others to come to me and ask if I need help. In the end, these lessons will continue to help me my entire life. Whether it be in college or my future career, I will always be using the communication skills I gained from my high school experience.
Leadership
Jake Peterson, child of Don and Kelly Peterson, plans to major in Civil Engineering at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: National Honor Society, Illinois State Scholar and Presidential Scholar.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Some things that I learned in high school that I will take with me are communication and time management, which are both beneficial for future success. These two things are vital in order to succeed at college since it is a completely different type of atmosphere compared to high school. Communication will be important due to the fact that I will be forced into situations with new people, so I will need to be able to share my thoughts on certain matters, as well as listening to other people’s thoughts. Time management will also be crucial because I will have to be able to properly delegate my time. Next year I will be in a brand new environment that will require me to balance the different tasks in my life, so being able to properly balance all of my free time could make or break my college experience.
Olivia Sander, child of Doug and Sara Sander, plans to major in Nursing at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.
Top 3 achievements: Senior Class President, Interact Club President and 2018 tennis State Final qualifier.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Volunteerism has impacted my life in ways that I had not anticipated. I have always known that it feels good to help others, but it took me a long time to really understand how my volunteer efforts impacted others. Intellectually, I know that I am helping with tangible items such as food and clothing. However, there are also those intangible items that you cannot measure, but are just as important. These include giving time, providing a commitment, and showing care. By giving my time, I am showing individuals they are worthy and valued, and in turn can positively impact their self-esteem. By providing a commitment, I am the person who routinely shows up and follows through, and this allows those people to feel trust. Finally, by showing care, my actions let them know that they are worthy of kindness, consideration, and love. These are the things I have learned and will take with me.
Math/The Sciences
Megan Pittington, child of Jon and Michele Pittington, plans to attend either Illinois State University or Southern Illinois University.
Top 3 achievements: Illinois State Scholar, Academic All-Conference and First Team All-Conference for volleyball, basketball and track.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? The biggest thing I learned in high school is the meaning of balance. By definition, balance is an even distribution of weight, enabling someone to remain upright and steady. Though it sounds simplistic, it was harder to learn than it may seem. Without this basic skill, what many call some of their best years of their lives quickly turns into a load of stress. Having balance in my life has enabled me to excel not only with my academics, but also with athletics, clubs, and friendships. I’m going to take this skill with me to college, as school will remain hectic and stressful. Balance will aid me in making my college years even more enjoyable than my high school years, but allowing me to appreciate every moment.
Madison Thatcher, child of Craig and Leanne Thatcher, plans to major in Biology and the University of Wisconsin- Madison.
Top 3 achievements: Top 2% of the class, Illinois State Scholar and National Honor Society.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? The most important lesson I learned in high school was not taught in a classroom. The past four years, I have balanced the workload that comes with taking a multitude of AP classes, with the major time commitment of being a three-sport athlete that also participates in various other school clubs. My freshman year I stayed up past midnight more times than I can count, but each year I found myself struggling a little less than the last. Now, in my senior year, I can say with confidence that I know how to manage my time to handle everything that fits into my busy life. All the late nights and bus rides spent studying will pay off when I have to balance my education with my social life in college. The time management skills I gained in high school will help me be successful for the rest of my life.
Vocational Education
Kyle Blind, child of Lynn and Bruce Blind, plans to major in Applied Science at Illinois Central College.
Top achievements: Student leader in automotive class and Student of the Month.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? During high school, taking the hands-on classes made me make the decision that I want to become an automotive technician. The automotive and machine tech programs helped me make this huge decision.
Young Journalist
Oyniso Bakhriddinova, child of Diloram Turayeva, plans to major in International Relations.
Top 3 achievements: Questbridge National College Match finalist, Editor-In-Chief of ‘M’ Yearbook and Line O’ Type newspaper and Distinguished Young Woman of East Moline.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will never forget the power of a smile. IN the past four years, I have found that the effect of a smile transcends any language barriers, political preferences, and even socioeconomic differences that people may hold. It’s universal. Through this simple gesture, I discovered the most amazing support system through my friends and teachers in the halls of Moline High School. Even with the hustle and bustle of everyday life, smiling at someone as they walk by is worth anyone’s time. Everyone endures obstacles of their own. A smile can change everything for someone. In high school, I found that such optimism is helpful in every corner. As I tackle my years ahead in college and my career, I will always remember to smile more, worry less, and let life unfold the way it should.
Peter Son, child of Miya Park and Young Ki Son, plans to major in Computer Science.
Top 3 achievements: Valedictorian, swimming record-holder in two events and NISCA Academic All-American.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Throughout high school, I immersed myself into various fields, creating a schedule with little to no free time. After burning out on a few occasions because of my crazy schedule, I began to realize the importance of balance and taking time off for myself periodically. Whenever I have a free weekend, I’ll take a whole day and just veg out, sleeping whenever I want and eating whatever I feel like. Recently, I’ve come to appreciate spending time with my mother and just taking a day to relax and enjoy good weather. It’s rare that I have these days, but I’ve come to value them immensely. Taking time for myself was something that I never did before; now that I’ve allowed myself free time, my workflow and work ethic has become much more efficient, healthy, and happy. I’ve learned that balance is key to keeping a level head and achieving my goals.
