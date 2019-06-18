Chloe Hoss

 Griffin, Michael

Moline police are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl.

Police are in the Cloverleaf Trailer Park, located in the 3300 block of 45th Avenue A, searching for Chloe Hoss.

Chloe was last seen wearing an orange tank top, blue jean shorts and white sandals.

Anyone with knowledge of Chloe’s whereabouts is asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401.

