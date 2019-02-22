Austin Morris' final state swim meet did not end the way the Moline senior had hoped Friday.

Chasing the first medal in his four years of reaching the IHSA state swim meet, Morris could not match his seeding time in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing 24th in the event in 52.80.

Morris' school-record 50.46 from the state qualifier would have been good for eighth in the prelims and guaranteed him a medal and a chance to swim Saturday.

Morris also qualified in the 100-yard butterfly, but the result was the same, a 24th-place finish in prelims. Morris finished in 51.83, just off his 51.56 seed time.

