Moline School Board

Moline-Coal Valley school board members met remotely Monday night to approve a new principal for Washington Elementary and to discuss how remote learning is going.
As Illinois continues under “Stay at Home Orders,” board members met via Zoom with community members invited to email public comment to the board secretary. No public comments were heard.
The board voted to appoint Brian Price to serve as principal of Washington Elementary for the 2020-2021 school year.
Price is currently the associate principal at Edward Stone Middle School in Burlington, Iowa. He will replace Dr. Brian Prybil, who was promoted to assistant superintendent for elementary teaching and learning.
Price is a 1997 University of Northern Iowa graduate, earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and Secondary Education. He earned a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Northern Iowa in 2003. Price is no stranger to the Quad-Cities having spent at both Hayes Elementary and J.B. Young K-8 in Davenport.
Superintendent Rachel Savage told board members she is grateful for all of the community outreach and support the district has received during COVID-19. She said the district had received so many wonderful offers of support from community members and donations from a number of organizations and businesses.
Meanwhile, board members accepted a $15,000 gift from the Rapid Response Fund, The Moline Foundation, the Rock Island Community Foundation, the Doris & Victor Day Foundation and the East Moline Community Fund, in partnership with funding from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund. The money will be used for at-home learning supplies for students.
Savage said the governor extended the state’s shelter-in-place order through the month of May, and the district will continue with meal distribution and learning for students. She said the district continued to prioritize “keeping kids safe, keeping kids fed and keeping kids engaged as best we can.”
Savage said she wanted to give a shout-out to teachers, parents and students as the district continues with remote learning.
“It can be very overwhelming and everyone is just doing the best they can,” Savage said.
Looking forward, Savage said the district is working on several transition plans regarding a schedule for students to retrieve their materials, for teachers to pack up classrooms and for the distribution of yearbooks. The district is also working on an alternative graduation plan and ways to honor the Class of 2020.
“We want the community and families to know we are doing our best so the Class of 2020 has a positive experience,” Savage said. “We know students have not let us down, we do not want to let them down.”
Savage said the district was hoping a face-to-face graduation plan would come to fruition, but administrators are planning for different scenarios as well.
Moline High School seniors will attend a “grab and go” event Tuesday, April 28, to pick up their caps and gowns and a flyer with different graduation options. Savage said one option might be an end of July commencement at the Taxslayer Center. Ultimately, she said, the district’s plans will be dictated by what is allowable under the governor’s orders and the health department.
Savage also touched on the new high school physical education facility, which she said remains on budget and on schedule. She said the project may even be a few days ahead of schedule. Crews are able to access the building as needed during this time since students are absent. Board members approved $45,507.27 in furniture purchases Monday for the new facility. Items in the package include furniture for offices and common area seating.
Board members also approved fees for the 2020-2021 school year, which will largely remain consistent with current fees. The district is required to increase meal fees by 10 cents, as imposed by the National Food Nutrition regulations.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!