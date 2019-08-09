Hello Folks,
Hope you all fared well during the hot spell we had in July and that all is well. Our summer concerts are over, and what a great success we had with the bands, weather and volunteers. Now, we move on to our fall concert scheduled for Sept. 14. Keep reading for more details.
Cruise into Fall Concert and Car Display: noon, Sept. 14, Stephens Square Park, 620 18th St., Moline. Five dollar food baskets (with your choice of a hotdog, brat or sloppy joe, chips and a drink, will be sold beginning at noon until they are sold out.
Dance lessons with QC SoDa will be from noon to 12:45 p.m. for $3, free for members, in Township Hall.
The cruiser / hot rod car display will be from noon to 2 p.m. Coupe DeVille will play from 1-3 p.m., and popcorn, soda and bottled water will be sold outside. 50/50 tickets are one for $1, six for $5, and 20 for $10. You must be present to win.
If you are a car collector, show off your classic. For more information, call 309-797-0789.
Social Security: Fun Facts
To apply to receive retirement or spouse benefits, you must be at least 61 years and 9 months old and want your benefits to start no more than four months in the future. Visit socialsecurity.gov/retireonline.
If anyone asks for your Social Security number, never give it to them. If they are specifically pretending to be from Social Security, please report the information to the Office of the Inspector General at 1-800-269-0271 or online at oig.ssa.gov/report.
BUNCO: 1 p.m. Aug. 14, Moline Township Activity Center dining room, 620 18th St., Moline. $2. Participate once as a guest, but thereafter, membership is required.
MAC Treasure Chest: Looking for a homemade, inexpensive gift? Check us out and find your diamond in the rough. We have something for all ages. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, 620 18th St., Moline. Only cash and checks are accepted.
Join our bridge, pinochle, euchre and 500 card clubs: Every day of the week, we have a card club. This is a non-aggressive environment where you can play and have fun. Call ahead to be placed on the roster; no walk-ins, please. The cost is $2, and includes dessert (excluding Thursday bridge). Call 309-797-0789.
Programs and activities at the MAC:
Weight Management / Healthy Lifestyles group: Healthy Lifestyles offers fellowship, crafts, games, healthy choices, community outreach and volunteering for the MAC. Its motto is: "Eat healthy, lose weight, enjoy life, be happy!"
Cribbage: Our cribbage group meets on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. If you would like to try our group, call 309-797-0789 or stop in. $2 to play, includes dessert.
Line dancing lessons: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays. $2 for members; $4 for nonmembers.
Bingo: 1-3 p.m. Thursdays. $2, includes dessert and coffee. This group celebrates birthdays, supports each other during hard times and celebrates good times with an occasional potluck. After first-time participation, you must become a member. Participants may play with two of the Center's cards.
Exercise classes: Low-impact, led by volunteers, 9:25-10:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; walking the perimeter of the exercise room, 8:30-9:25 a.m.; exercise participants meet for coffee, 9-9:25 a.m. Enjoy a series of stand and sit-down leg and arm exercises integrated with light weights. Class ends with a relaxing cooldown routine, leaving you with a sense of peacefulness.
Open ping-pong: 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline. $2. No sign up required; membership required after the first visit. Bring a paddle if you have one. This is great exercise, and offers a chance to meet fun people.
Food for Five for members: Home-cooked meals most Wednesdays at noon. $5. Find the monthly menu in our newsletter or on our website. You must be a member to participate.
About the MAC
The Moline Township Activity Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays at 620 18th St., Moline. For more information or a tour, call Roxann at 309-797-0789, visit molinetownship.com or “Like” us on Facebook.
Please do not park in Bethany for Children & Families’ parking lot next to the Center. Parking is available next to Amerifile off 18th Street and 7th Avenue, or in the Spotlight Theatre (former Scottish Rite) parking lot across 7th Avenue and 18th Street.
