Hello folks,
Our annual membership drive is coming up this month, which will give you the opportunity to tour the Moline Township Activity Center. Meet members, staff and enjoy refreshments. You do not have to be a Moline resident to join the MAC. We have more than 200 members who live on both sides of the river. For more details, keep reading! For now, I'll leave you with this thought: “Motivation is what gets you started, habit is what keeps you going."
Make the Moline Township Activity Center your “habit."
Health and happiness,
Don Johnston
Don Johnston is supervisor at the Moline Township Activity Center.
Rules of the Road refresher course sites: 9-10:30 a.m. Feb. 4, Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline. Beneficial for those who have to take a driving test. Free.
BUNCO: 1 p.m. Jan. 9, Moline Township Activity Center dining room, 620 18th St., Moline. $2. Participate once as a guest, but thereafter, membership is required.
UnityPoint Foot Clinic: 9-11 a.m. Jan. 9. $30, cash or check payable to UnityPoint at Home. Bring two towels. Appointments are required. Call 309-797-0789.
John and Kay Retzl Dance: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Jan. 16, Township Hall, 620 18th St., Moline. $2.
Annual Moline Township Activity Center Membership Drive: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 30, Township Hall, 620 18th St., Moline. If you are 55 years old or older, you are invited to attend this event where you may chat with members about the the MAC and enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast. Annual membership dues are $20 for Moline residents, and $30 for all other residents.
MAC Treasure Chest: Looking for a homemade, inexpensive gift? Check us out and find your diamond in the rough. We have something for all ages. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, 620 18th St., Moline. Only cash and checks will be accepted.
Join our bridge, pinochle, euchre and 500 card clubs: Every day of the week, we have a card club. This is a non-aggressive environment where you can play and have fun. Call ahead to be placed on the roster; no walk-ins, please. The cost is $2, and includes dessert (excluding Thursday bridge). Call 309-797-0789.
Programs and activities at the MAC:
Weight Management / Healthy Lifestyles group: We now have openings for a fun group! Healthy Lifestyles offers fellowship, crafts, games, healthy choices, community outreach and volunteering for the MAC. It’s not really a diet plan but a group that supports each other to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Cribbage: Our cribbage group meets on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. If you would like to try our group, call 309-797-0789 or stop in. $2 to play, includes dessert.
Line dancing lessons: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays. $2 for members; $4 for nonmembers.
Bingo: 1-3 p.m. Thursdays. $2, includes dessert and coffee. This group celebrates birthdays, supports each other during hard times and celebrates good times with an occasional potluck. One-time participation is free, and after that, you must become a member. Participants may play with two of the Center's cards.
Exercise classes: Low-impact, led by volunteers, 9:25-10:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; walking the perimeter of the exercise room, 8:30-9:25 a.m.; exercise participants meet for coffee, 9-9:25 a.m. Enjoy a series of stand and sit-down leg and arm exercises integrated with light weights. Class ends with a relaxing cool down routine.
Food for Five for members: Home-cooked meals most Wednesdays at noon. $5. Find the monthly menu in our newsletter or on our website. You must be a member to participate.
Open ping-pong: 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline. No sign up required; membership required after two visits.
About the MAC
The Moline Township Activity Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays at 620 18th St., Moline. For more information, call Roxann at 309-797-0789, visit molinetownship.com or “Like” us on Facebook.
Please do not park in Bethany for Children & Families’ parking lot next to the Center. Parking is available next to Amerifile off 18th Street and 7th Avenue, or in the former Scottish Rite across 7th Avenue and 18th Street.
