Baseball
Iowa Mennonite 4, Wapello 3: IMS scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning to sink Wapello Monday night.
IMS took a 2-0 lead in the first inning but Wapello rallied back with a trio of runs in the bottom of the second inning. However, IMS battled back off Wapello starter Logan Belzer to grab the win.
Belzer pitched 6⅔ innings, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out eight.
Trace Howard went 2-for-2 with an RBI while Tranton Massner went 1-for-4 and drove in a run.
Softball
Louisa-Muscatine 13, Mediapolis 0: The Falcons used an 11-run third inning to rout Mediapolis in four innings Monday.
Hailey Sanders homered and drove in three runs for Louisa-Muscatine. McKenna Hohenadel and Katie Koppe each had three hits, three runs scored and two RBIs for L-M.
Isabelle True struck out eight and allowed two hits in three shutout innings.
Wapello 13, Iowa Mennonite 2: Wapello jumped ahead early with a seven-run first, and Eliza Noa picked up her 15th win of the season from the circle.
Emma Reid led the offensive attack with two hits and three RBIs for the Arrows. Samantha Smith, Toni Bohlen and Noa each drove in two runs.
Wapello improved to 21-7 overall and 11-2 in conference and will play again today against Lone Tree.
