Monday's prep briefs for Muscatine Journal

BETTENDORF — Despite giving up three runs in the first inning and trailing through four, the Muscatine Muskies exploded for a 17-7 victory in the first game of Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball twin bill in Bettendorf.
The Muskies collected 15 runs in their final three at-bats in the opener after trailing 4-2 through four innings.
The offensive standouts were many for the Muskies, who out-hit the Bulldogs 16-11. Doug Custis went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs scored from the No. 2 spot in the batting order. No. 9 batter Reed Ulses was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. A total of 10 players scored, eight had hits and seven drove in runs.
Bettendorf leadoff batter Zach Garton led his team’s attack with a 4-for-4 effort that included scoring three runs and driving in one. Klayton Bolkema and Jacob Ripple each drove in two runs.
After Game 1, Muscatine had a 13-6 record and the Bulldogs were 5-13.
Wapello 14, Winfield-Mt. Union 4: Wapello rode a hot start to Monday’s 14-4 Southeast Iowa Superconference victory over Winfield-Mt. Union.
The Indians (5-9) plated six runs in the first inning to take control and then added four runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to close out the victory and drop the Wolves to 1-16.
Softball
West Liberty 13-9, Durant 0-2: West Liberty scored early and often in both games of Monday’s 13-0, 9-2 River Valley Conference sweep.
In the opener, the 14-5 Comets scored all of their runs in the first four innings, with a six-run second and a four-run third accounting for the majority of the offense. The nightcap followed a similar script with the Comets breaking a 1-1 ties with a five-run second inning. West Liberty put away the game with three more runs in the seventh.
The losses dropped Durant to 10-16.