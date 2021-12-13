Monday's prep report

Wrestling
Muskies battle for sweep: After both the Muscatine Muskies and West Liberty Comets scored lopsided wins over Highland, the dual between the hosting Muskies and Comets came down the the last match at 132.
The deciding contest went into sudden death overtime, where Muscatine's Lincoln Brookhart scored a 9-7 win over West Liberty's Bryson Garcia.
As a result, the Muskies beat the Comets 37-30. That followed Muscatine's 67-5 win over Highland and West Liberty doing the same, to the tune of a 51-6 final.
West Liberty's Ryan and Colin Cassady, the 120-pounder ranked eighth in Class 2A, both scored two pin falls at 106 and 120 while Drake Collins, ranked fourth at 170, scored a pin against the Muskies and a forfeit against Highland as did heavyweight Quintyn Rocha. Felipe Molina, No. 12 at 182, also had a pair of pins for the Comets.
Mason Crabtree, the Muskies' 145-pounder, had two pins and 182-pounder Nathan Beatty scored a pin and 13-1 major decision over West Liberty's Bryan Martinez.
