Monday's prep volleyball report: Wethersfield season ends in lopsided loss

Class 1A volleyball

Southeastern 2, Wethersfield 0: The end of the season came quickly for the young Kewanee Wethersfield Flying Geese in Monday’s Brimfield Sectional semifinal as they dropped a two-set decision to Augusta (Southeastern).

By identical 25-9, 25-9 scores, Wethersfield’s season finished with a 25-11-1 record while Southeastern moves on to the sectional finals with a 33-5 mark. In the finals, Southeastern will face Hartsburg-Emden, a 25-15, 25-17 winner over Princeville.

Wethersfield was looking to add to its sectional title haul, but the two from the 2015 & 16 seasons will stand as the latest sectional hardware in the school’s trophy case.

-- Staff report