Monday's QCT prep report

The hosting Falcons worked their way to a 5-1 lead through five innings, but the Muskies erupted for four runs in the top of the sixth to knot the score. West answered right back with four runs if its own in the bottom of the sixth and those runs stood despite Muscatine scoring once in the top of the seventh.

Clinton 8-4, Davenport North 4-6: Four runs weren’t enough for either team as the Clinton River Kings and Davenport North Wildcast split Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference twinbill. Clinton took the opener 8-4 behind a 13-hit effort and North won the nightcap 6-4, making the most of nine hits.

Clayton Spratt drove in five runs in the twin bill for North.

Softball

Davenport North 9-15, Clinton 2-6: Davenport North claimed 9-2 and 15-6 MAC victories over hosting Clinton, pushing its record to 21-9.

In the opener, Maddy Wardlow was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Ivy Wilmington was 2 for 4 with two RBIs from the bottom of the Wildcats’ lineup. Jordan Burch also had two of North’s 11 hits.