Monday's QCT prep report

Baseball
Pleasant Valley 10-11, Bettendorf 8-2: In the battle for backyard bragging rights on Monday, Pleasant Valley swept hosting Bettendorf 10-8 and 11-2 in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
In the opener, the Spartans trailed 8-5 after four innings, but put up four runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth and shutout the hosts n their final three at-bats. Matthew Meyer led PV’s 13-hit attack, going 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Carson Albrecht and Drew Micek also drove in two runs each. Ryan Thoreson, Ryan Mumey and Alex Clemons each had two hits for the Spartans.
Klayton Bolkema had a nice first game for the Bulldogs, going 3 for 4 with three runs scored and four RBis. Jacob Ripple and Ian Dittmer each had two hits. Dittmer drove in two runs.
PV (21-2) never trailed in the nightcap, scoring one in the first, adding two in the third and padding the lead with three in the sixth. PV blew open the game with four more in the seventh. Clemons led the 13-hit attack with a 3-for-4 effort. Both Seth Clausen and Brooks Reiter had two base hits in Game 2 as Thoresen, Clausen, Clemons, Meyer and Micek drove in runs.
Davenport West 9, Muscatine 6: Davenport West showed some resiliency in taking a 9-6 decision from Muscatine in the opener of Monday’s MAc twin bill.
The hosting Falcons worked their way to a 5-1 lead through five innings, but the Muskies erupted for four runs in the top of the sixth to knot the score. West answered right back with four runs if its own in the bottom of the sixth and those runs stood despite Muscatine scoring once in the top of the seventh.
Clinton 8-4, Davenport North 4-6: Four runs weren’t enough for either team as the Clinton River Kings and Davenport North Wildcast split Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference twinbill. Clinton took the opener 8-4 behind a 13-hit effort and North won the nightcap 6-4, making the most of nine hits.
Clayton Spratt drove in five runs in the twin bill for North.
Softball
Davenport North 9-15, Clinton 2-6: Davenport North claimed 9-2 and 15-6 MAC victories over hosting Clinton, pushing its record to 21-9.
In the opener, Maddy Wardlow was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Ivy Wilmington was 2 for 4 with two RBIs from the bottom of the Wildcats’ lineup. Jordan Burch also had two of North’s 11 hits.
North pounded out 16 hits in the nightcap. Much of the damage came from the top two spots in the batting order as leadoff batter Layla Muhammad (2-for-4, five runs) and Kenzie Tronnes (3-for-5, three runs) each drove in four runs. Morgan Newmyer had two hits and two RBI from the No. 3 spot as the Wildcats moved to 8-6 in MAC action.
Clinton dropped to 7-18, 0-14 in the conference.
North Scott 7-7, Central DeWitt 1-11: Scoring seven runs in each game was only good enough for the hosting North Scott to manage a split with the visiting Central DeWitt.
The hosting Lancers (15-13, 8-6 MAC) took the opener 7-1 behind Maddy McDermott’s four-hit pitching effort. However, the Sabers found their offense in the nightcap, out-hitting the hosts 16-11 en route to an 11-7 victory.
McDermott helped herself in the opener, going 2 for 4 at the plate and driving in two runs. Paige Westlin, batting one spot behind McDermott in the sixth spot, also drove in two runs. Carley Bredar had three of Class 4A’s 12th-ranked North Scott’s 12 hits in Game 1.
Senior Talbot Kinney paced the 8-22, 5-11 Sabers in the nightcap, going 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Junior Ava Morris drove in three runs with a pair of hits.
Assumption 10-10, Davenport Central 0-0: No. 1-ranked Assumption made it look easy, sweeping a twin bill from Davenport Central by identical 10-0 scores.
The 28-2 Knights made quick works of the 0-23 Blue Devils at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex.