Royal Neighbors of America President and CEO Cynthia Tidwell believes leadership goes beyond "being a good manager and getting results."
"Real leadership is the ability to get a group of people to a level they never thought they could reach — with their hearts as well as their minds," Tidwell said. "The true test is to turn around and see who, and if anyone, is following you. True leadership is to ensure that you do the right thing, even when it may not be in your best interest."
Tidwell was previously the first female to lead a business segment within Fireman's Fund Insurance Company, overseeing 1,300 employees. In 2005, she was named president and CEO of Rock Island-based Royal Neighbors.
During her tenure, assets have grown to more than $1 billion and revenues are at an all-time high for the organization. Tidwell also has strengthened the organization's commitment to social responsibility, with philanthropic efforts reaching $17 million in 2018.
So what are the successes she's experienced, challenges she's faced and advice she would give executives looking to rise in their careers?
What are the characteristics of a good leader?
There is no single leadership style that is best. You have to find what is best for you and be authentic. We must remember that no one is successful alone. It’s important to have the right people in the right jobs. Give them freedom to fulfill their responsibilities, recognize their accomplishments and listen to their feedback. I believe in being passionate about what I’m doing because if I’m not, why should anyone else be? And, I want to inspire others to be more, and then get out of their way and let them reach their own pinnacle.
What challenges have faced as a woman rising up the corporate ladder?
I saw the challenges as opportunities. For much of my career, I was the only woman in the room, so in some ways I helped set the norms and rules. I observed that business is a game, like a sport. A serious game, but a game nonetheless. Each company had written and unwritten rules and a culture that I needed to understand in order to navigate through. It wasn’t always easy. I learned that you must assertively articulate what you want, actively plan your career, and develop executive presence. I even learned to play golf to ensure I wasn’t left out of important conversations.
Who has mentored you in your career? What did you learn from them?
Many people have made a difference in my life. My fourth-grade teacher, Mother Camille, encouraged me to see my potential both in academics and athletics. Until that point, I was a shy, average student. But her extra attention opened huge doors for me. Later in my schooling, one of my PE teachers also helped me increase my self-confidence. She had tremendous courage and wisdom. My mother, too, was amazing. She overcame some significant challenges in her life and still managed to raise three very successful and determined children who have risen to the top of their fields.
I understand that these people helped me believe in myself and embrace my uniqueness. You may not realize the impact you can have just by showing interest and listening. You can change someone’s life forever.
What can we do to improve gender equity in workplaces?
I think the issue is broader than gender equality. It is about embracing the power of diversity. Diversity of thought helps us make better decisions. It often means a harder and longer process, but the decisions are ultimately better. The other issue that should get more attention is the study of bias in the workplace. We all have conscious and unconscious bias, whether we realize it or not. And becoming aware is sometimes the first step in making improvements.
What’s the best piece of business advice you’ve ever received? What advice would you share with someone looking to rise up in their career?
The single most impactful business advice I have received was to cross job functions. Many times we think of growing within a certain function, such as operations or HR. The advice to cross functions opened up entire new worlds and opportunities for me. Also, regardless of your role, understand how your company makes money. What levers drive the financial outcomes of your business? If you aspire to the top job, understand and be accountable for the outcomes of all the pieces.
Stay true to your core values because integrity is everything. Live the Golden Rule. Be patient enough to learn — but impatient enough to take risk. Embrace risk taking. What’s the worst thing that could happen? You can go back and do what you were doing before.