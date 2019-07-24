Age: 25

Home: Kenya

Career: Two-time winner of Cooper River Bridge 10k … won Azalea Trail 10k, Crescent City Classic 10k, Vancouver Sun Run and Garry Bjorklund Half-marathon last year.

This year: First in BAA 5k, Cooper River Bridge 10k and Great Buffalo Chase 5k; second in Healthy Kidney 10k; third in Utica Boilermaker 15k, Crescent City Classic 10k and Lilac Bloomsday 12k; fourth in Houston Half-marathon; sixth in BAA 10k.

At Bix: Third appearance; third in 2018, seventh in 2016.

