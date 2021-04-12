Hansen felt a wave of immense relief, too. He and Montoya exchanged 60 or so text messages during the ordeal.

Later, a thought hit Hansen hard: “That at any point, those messages could’ve stopped and what that would’ve meant,” he said. “It’s a pretty haunting realization.”

The following day, Montoya's father arrived and they drove home to northwest Arkansas. Just to get away and out of her apartment, which is near the store.

While there, she went on training runs she used to take in high school. She was accompanied by her boyfriend, too, so she didn't have to reflect on that day.

“I needed that time, to be at home and to be with my family,” said Montoya, who's not sure if she will work again at the store. "To be somewhere that’s familiar and just think of good memories.”

She returned to Boulder earlier this month to rejoin her teammates with the Roots Running Project and continue training for the trials. A decorated runner at Baylor, Montoya has found another gear over the last two seasons. She will be in the running to earn one of the three U.S. spots in the 10,000 meters in the Tokyo Games.