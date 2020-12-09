Morikawa, Reed bid to become America's first European No 1

"We all got here through some different way," Morikawa said.

"I don't want to just play in the U.S. my entire life," he added. "I want to come out here and experience what it's like on the European Tour, see what other course are like, see what other players are like, because I feel like my game can travel and we're going to see how it goes this week."

Morikawa's biggest rival at Jumeriah Golf Estates this week is another American.

Reed leads the Race to Dubai standings with 2,427.7 points heading into the 38th and final event of a European Tour season like no other. He climbed to No. 1 on the back of a win at the WGC Mexico Championship and built on that by amassing points from 13th-place finishes at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, as well as a tie for 10th at the Masters.

"The guys that are on this tour and the guys that are on the PGA Tour that come over and play, it just shows that you have to play well in the big events," Reed said. "It puts emphasis on playing some great golf, not only just consistent golf throughout the year, but also playing well in the big tournaments.

"And if you're able to do that, you put yourselves in position to win whether it's a FedExCup or even winning here in The Race to Dubai."