Megan Meyer becomes the second guard in as many months from the Iowa women's basketball program to add her name to the NCAA transfer portal.
Davenport schools' new leadership team is getting salaries of $165,000 each, which is a considerable raise for some of the positions.
University of Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon was involved in an early-morning altercation in Iowa City on Sunday and sustained a serio…
A Davenport teacher is on unpaid suspension and is facing U.S. Army charges related to child-sexual assault offenses.
Davenport aldermen on Wednesday will consider passing a six-month moratorium on new car washes, self-storage facilities and car dealerships near NorthPark mall as city officials explore plans with the mall's owner and adjacent property owners to redevelop the area.
Police have taken three people into custody after stopping a stolen car Monday morning.
North Scott girls basketball coach TJ Case is stepping down after eight seasons, five of which ended at the state tournament.
Father of 14-year-old shot in Davenport over the weekend speaks out about how the shooting has affected his family
The father of a 14-year-old who was shot in Davenport on Saturday said the incident has changed the way all four of his sons see the world around them.
The Scott County Board of Supervisors voted along party lines Tuesday morning to appoint former Davenport Alderwoman Kerri Tompkins as the next Scott County Auditor.
A woman suffered serious gunshot wounds in one of at least four shooting incidents early Sunday, Davenport police said.